Armstrong and Cooper football ended tied at halftime in the first rivalry game since 2018, and after an interception by senior defensive back Jordan McClom early in the third quarter, momentum seemed to be on the side of the Falcons.
But that quickly changed after junior quarterback Jamen Malone was picked off and the interception was returned for a touchdown a few plays later.
That started a stretch of 35 unanswered points for the Hawks that led to a 49-14 loss Sept. 17 – the sixth straight in the matchup’s history with the last Armstrong win coming in 2004.
Armstrong fell to 2-1 overall (1-1 Suburban Blue), and Cooper moved to 2-1 (1-0).
The start of the game was also something the Falcons would have hoped to avoid on the road as a kickoff return went 82 yards for a score that sent the team and the home crowd into a frenzy.
And a high snap over Malone’s head on the next drive gave the ball back to Cooper with a chance to score again.
But the defense settled down and was able to force a turnover on downs.
Then the big plays came for the offense.
Malone hit senior Kayden College for a 12-yard pass for a first down, and he later connected with Drew Kuempel on a 64-yard pass play to set up a red zone possession.
Malone finished the drive with a 16-yard pass to senior Peyton Newbern on a jump ball play that tied the game at 7-7.
The Hawks were able to come back and score on the next drive to take a 14-7 lead, and the Falcons were forced to punt in a three-and-out.
But the defense responded to force a punt by Cooper after a big sack by senior defensive lineman Theo Foryah.
On the next drive, Malone connected with senior Eustace McGowan on a 51-yard pass to bring the ball inside the 20. And he once again connected with Newbern with a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14.
The two teams exchanged several punts to go into halftime still knotted up.
But the third quarter is when the wheels came off for Armstrong.
Besides the pick-6, Malone threw three other interceptions with the Hawks scoring on two of them.
The offense also only had three first downs in the second half. Malone connected with junior Marquan Tucker on an 18-yard pass play for one of the first downs, but the next play was an interception.
Malone ran for 20 yards for another first down, but two incompletions later, another ball was picked off.
Malone also connected on an 8-yard pass with College early in the third quarter for a first down, but the drive was over four plays later with a turnover on downs.
Malone had a tough game, going 9-for-27 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He did run for 39 yards on six carries, but he only had 30 passing yards in the second half.
Junior running back Reggie Carter had 12 carries for 36 yards, and Foryah led the defense with seven tackles. Junior linebacker Henry Smith and Kuempel each had six tackles.
Sophomore Gahean Sie was 2-for-2 on extra points.
