Armstrong football gave it their all until the final play Nov. 5 in the 5AAAAA section final at top-seeded rival Cooper.
The Falcons (6-4 overall) trailed the Hawks (8-2) by two touchdowns at halftime but battled back for a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter. A blocked point after attempt was the difference in a 14-13 loss, ending the 2021 season.
But Armstrong gave Cooper everything it could handle up until the final first down.
The defense stepped in during the second half by forcing a punt on the opening drive of the half. Junior defensive back Cordell Wilson broke up a third-down pass and nearly picked the ball off.
And while junior quarterback Jamen Malone threw an interception to Cooper senior Donte’ Williams on the offense’s first chance in the second half, the defense got the ball right back.
This time, Wilson was able to hold on to the ball on a deep pass to get the interception, bringing the ball to the Falcons’ 42-yard line.
Senior running back Ernest Evans kick started the offense with 12- and 16-yard runs to push the ball to the Cooper 30-yard line, but a fumbled snap pushed Armstrong back to a third-and-20.
Malone connected with senior Peyton Newbern on a 16-yard pass, and Evans broke free for a 21-yard gain on a fourth-and-4.
That put the ball all the way to the Hawks’ 3-yard line.
Still, it took another fourth-down play to get into the end zone, as Malone connected with senior Eustace McGowan on a 4-yard touchdown pass. That helped cut the deficit to 14-7 with 13.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
The defense forced another punt. A bad snap led to Williams needing to run away from a block and get a running punt off. That gave Armstrong great field position, setting up a first-and-10 on the Cooper 45-yard line.
Malone connected with McGowan on a 14-yard catch, and an unsportsmanlike penalty on Cooper put the ball on the 16.
But once again, the Falcons needed to convert on a fourth down, this time a fourth-and-8 on the 14.
Malone connected with sophomore Seth Newbern for the first down, but he spun around, slipped past a tackle and was able to get into the end zone for what seemed like the tying play.
But a low extra-point kick was blocked, and the deficit was 14-13.
Armstrong’s defense once again forced a punt to get the ball back to the offense with just over 5 minutes to go.
However, penalties pushed the Falcons back and later set up a third-and-28 play on their own 39-yard line. Malone connected with junior Marquan Tucker for about 10 yards, but Williams was able to get the tackle and force a fumble that senior Andre Reese recovered.
The Hawks converted a fourth-and-1, and senior Joe Russell later clinched the result with a 17-yard run to set up the victory formation for Cooper.
Armstrong also had a chance to score at the end of the first half.
Evans had 43 yards on four carries, and a defensive holding penalty gave the Falcons the ball on the Hawks’ 15-yard line with 10.1 seconds to go.
Three incompletions ended the threat, though, as time ran out in the first half.
Senior linebacker Devin Jones had a tackle for a loss in the first half, and senior defensive lineman Theo Foryah added a sack to help limit the Hawks’ offense.
While many young players gained valuable experience this season, there is a strong senior class that played their final high school game.
Defensively, Armstrong said goodbye to defensive backs Jordan McClom, Luke Williams, James Higgins and Adrian Russell, linebackers Christian Drinkwine and Jones and defensive linemen Ethan Imbach and Foryah.
Offensively, back-up quarterback Quantez Ward, running backs Cortez Ward, Lagusta Johnson, Noah Simmons and Evans, wide receivers Kayden College, Peyton Newbern and McGowan and offensive linemen Zachary Sinn, Ethan Mai and Gavin Johnson all finished their high school careers.
But a lot of talent will be expected back for 2022 – including junior running back Reggie Carter, junior offensive linemen Mitchel McDyre, Erik Sutton and Joe Longen, freshmen offensive lineman Luke Pappas, quarterback Malone and wide receivers Seth Newbern and Tucker on offense and junior linebackers Drew Kuempel and Diego Terriquez, junior defensive back Isaiah Cotton, sophomore defensive back Reid Stanslaski and sophomore defensive lineman Langden College on defense.
And those are just a few names who gained experience in 2021.
