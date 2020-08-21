There will be no games on the gridiron in the fall of 2020 following the Aug. 4 Minnesota State High School League vote to move football to the spring during the Board of Directors meeting.
Instead, high school football will be played from mid-March to mid-May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Armstrong coach Jack Negen said that there is disappointment that it has to be this way, but he also believes that the MSHSL made the right choice to keep everyone safe.
“I think the high school league did a good job,” Negen said. “They are doing the best they can in times when people have to make decisions.”
As a coach, Negen said you worry about your kids and that senior group that put a lot of time into preparing. But the MSHSL is in a tough spot to need to weigh safety with the desire for student-athletes to play.
And now everyone is hopeful that the spring sees things move closer to normal by the time the spring season begins.
“I feel for the kids,” Negen said. “Fingers crossed that things work out, but again, I think we need to take this thing seriously and again, worry about the safety of the kids.”
The summer contact period was already much different for Armstrong football this year as the pandemic has forced coaches and players to abide by guidelines to remain safe throughout Minnesota.
Negen said he focused more on mental health and camaraderie rather than the normal summer practice routines.
The practices split into three sessions of 40 players with a handful of coaches and players were then split into even smaller groups during each session. Normally, there are a number of practice days with skills training and participation with the passing league as the summer is a way for coaches to gauge their team and begin to think about starters and who is battling for spots in the fall.
This summer, while there were outside workouts, there was very little football.
“I know it has been a tough time for kids missing the last half of school and kind of being cooped up at home, so we really wanted to provide a place for kids to get out and get a little normalcy,” he said.
Negen said it was a really good summer for players and coaches. Besides student-athletes getting out for a few hours, it also was nice for Negen who is also a teacher and a track and field coach.
When the spring season was canceled and the school year was pushed to at-home distance learning, Negen said he missed being able to see his students and players face-to-face.
“It was a lot of fun to see kids again,” Negen said. “Just to be out there was huge. You can see some smiles back on kids’ faces. Obviously, the kids that are playing sports and are playing football for us love being out there.
“We had great attendance, great participation. Not a lot of kids missed, so you just knew that kids wanted to be out there.”
The MSHSL recently released practice guidelines for football and volleyball with a maximum total of 12 sessions starting Sept. 14 and ending Oct. 3.
Negen has talked with some parents and he and his coaches are planning for the practice time to be very similar to the summer sessions.
“We are not able to play, and there’s a reason for that obviously with what’s going on,” Negen said. “We are going to continue to be smart and safe, and it’s not going to be a big football thing for us. It is going to be a time to get some of our kids out in smaller groups to work out.”
Preparing for the spring
When the football season does come, the time of year won’t be the only difference.
Minnesota springs are known to be volatile when it comes to weather. One, there have been times when spring sports were pushed back to mid-late April because of cold, snowy conditions.
Two, field conditions can be a problem when temperatures are still around freezing in mid-March and snow might be on the ground.
Armstrong is one of the lucky teams to have turf in the area, but that doesn’t mean that practices will be easy to hold.
Negen said he is hoping for spring weather that we had this year, which he said might have been the best spring in the area that he can remember in a long time.
“I am just going to keep my fingers crossed that we get another one of those springs, and that March isn’t two feet of snow,” Negen said.
Besides weather, the extended offseason also means more time to prepare for the upcoming season.
And that goes for all teams in Minnesota as no one will be in their usual comfort zone.
Armstrong was expecting to have a young team in 2020 with several senior starters graduating from last year’s squad and with the focus this fall on mental well-being, Negen said he doesn’t know how improved the team will be from a football perspective with less of a focus on the Xs and Os.
But the extra time together will help with the social aspect of bringing the team together, he said.
“I really am excited about our group coming up in the next handful of years,” Negen said. “We’re definitely going to be young. So I kind of look at it as, if we would have just been in a normal year, we would have been able to do stuff like we have done in the past in the summer.
And when we were starting out, we would have been young. So maybe this has a little bit less of an effect on us because we are going to be young in March too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.