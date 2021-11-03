Coach Jack Negen told the Armstrong football team at halftime Oct. 30 that St. Louis Park was not going to go away quietly despite the Falcons’ big lead in the 5AAAAA section semifinal.
All the third-seeded Orioles did was score three touchdowns to get within a field goal of tying the game. But second-seeded Armstrong (6-3 overall) was able to finally switch back the momentum with a 6 play, 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jamen Malone to junior wide receiver Marquan Tucker.
That’s where the score stood with the Falcons coming away with a 35-26 win, a spot in the section final and a shot at advancing to the Class 5A state tournament.
Negen had watched the game film on St. Louis Park’s comeback win over Waconia on Oct. 15 when the Orioles trailed by 21 points in the fourth quarter went on to score 29 points in the fourth quarter – including two touchdowns in the final 30 seconds – to win that game.
So Negen was not surprised by how the second half turned out.
“I said, this is going to be a dogfight if we weren’t careful, and we weren’t careful,” Negen said. “They are a great team. They’ve done a great job, and (Dvorak) is a player, so we will take it and move on.”
Most of the offensive damage for Armstrong was done in the first half, building a 29-3 lead at halftime.
The first quarter was a little challenging with several turnovers, but Malone was able to put the Falcons up 7-3 with a 51-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Peyton Newbern.
Malone followed that score with a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kayden College.
Junior Liam Holper connected with senior running back Ernest Evans for the two-point conversion, pushing the lead to 15-3.
Malone threw his third touchdown pass on a 40-yard play to senior wide receiver Eustace McGowan to push the lead to 22-3 later in the second quarter.
But the biggest score of the first half might have been the touchdown that came right at the end of the first half.
Armstrong started with the ball on their 34-yard line, but a fumbled snap put the ball back to their 5-yard line with just 28 seconds to go.
Evans followed with a huge 49-yard run that moved the ball all the way to Orioles’ 46, and Malone connected with Peyton Newbern on a 34-yard pass. An additional personal foul call moved the ball up to the 6-yard line, but only two seconds remained.
Instead of kicking a field goal, however, Negen decided to gamble for the touchdown, and the Falcons came through in a big way.
Malone was able to hit McGowan on a short pass to his left, and McGowan slipped past a tackle to dive into the end zone. After the extra point, that made it 29-3 at halftime.
“We thought about, ‘Well, are we going to kick that one,’ and we kind of had that play,” Negen said. “Now looking back, I’m glad we ran it. That would have made that last drive a little scarier.”
Of course, St. Louis Park came out strong in the second half. Senior defensive back Jordan McClom had a big sack to make it third-and-long, but a dead ball personal-foul call for unnecessary roughness on another player gave the Orioles a free first down.
Eleven plays later, senior Deontez Ross Jr. punched in a 1-yard touchdown run, and senior William Dvorak connected with senior Christian Arteaga for a two-point conversion pass to cut the lead to 29-11.
On the next drive, the Falcons were stopped on a third-and-1 and had to punt the ball back.
This time, St. Louis Park went 84 yards on nine plays, capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dvorak to junior Stefano Giovannelli.
Ross Jr. added a two-point conversion run, and the lead was now cut to 29-19.
The Falcons went three-and-out on the next drive and had to punt the ball back again.
All the Orioles did was go 66 yards on nine plays, capped by a 32-yard touchdown pass from Dvorak to Giovannelli. After the extra point, the lead was now at 29-26.
But the Armstrong offense came to life again on the next drive to put the game away.
Malone hit Evans on a short pass that turned into a 34-yard gain, and junior running back Reggie Carter and Evans combined for eight yards on three carries to set up a fourth-and-2 on the Orioles’ 38-yard line.
That is when one of the biggest plays of the game was made.
Malone was able to connect with Peyton Newbern on a tough 8-yard completion to give the Falcons’ the first down.
The Malone to Tucker touchdown pass followed, and Tucker had to make a few moves to get past defenders to get into the end zone on that 30-yard play. The point after was missed, but the lead was 35-26 with seven minutes to go.
“We got some playmakers,” Negen said. “Our receivers are good ones, and they all caught a big score tonight. And then our running game got going a little bit. I’d like to make sure we have that going a little bit more where we are not dependent on weather all the time.
“But the kids played, and it was fun.”
Sophomore defensive back Reid Stanslaski sacked Dvorak on the next drive, and the Falcons’ defense forced a three-and-out. Senior linebacker Devin Jones added an interception later in the quarter, and Armstrong was able to take the clock down a lot before forcing one final desperation play before the clock expired.
Now, the Falcons are one game away from state for the first time since 2003, and rival Cooper stands in their way. That game is expected to be at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at top-seeded Cooper.
“We got better today,” Negen said. “We struggled in the past couple of weeks. We struggled running the ball a little bit. We are kind of a big-play team, and we got some weather stuff. I don’t feel like we responded great.
“And again today with four turnovers in the first quarter or whatever it was, and things aren’t good. But the kids responded well, and so I feel a little momentum going into next week.”
