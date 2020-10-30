It was a tale of two halves for the Armstrong football team Oct. 23 at Park Center.
The Falcons (1-1 overall) had several big plays to score four touchdowns in the first half to take a 26-0 lead at halftime, and they also added a touchdown in the third quarter in an eventual 32-14 win.
But the second half was marred by penalties and turnovers, allowing the Pirates (0-3) to score twice in the fourth quarter.
The first Falcons’ drive stalled with a turnover on downs on the Park Center 4-yard line, but senior defensive lineman Mac Olson and junior defensive lineman Devin Jones were able to sack Park Center junior quarterback Marcus Freeman on a third-and-long to get the ball back to the offense with a short field.
Sophomore quarterback Jamen Malone had a 14-yard run, and senior running back Caleb Jones had a 3-yard run to keep the drive alive, and Malone hit junior side receiver Eustace McGowan for a 15-yard play to make it first-and-10 on the Park Center 25.
Jones finished the drive with a 25-yard run to make it 7-0 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
The defense forced a punt, and Malone connected on a deep pass down the middle to junior wide receiver Peyton Newbern on a 49-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
Senior defensive back Rashad Sherwood later intercepted a pass in the end zone and took it back out to the Falcons’ own 32-yard line in the second quarter.
After Jones was able to get a first down on a fourth-and-4 run, Malone hit Newbern on a slant, and Newbern ran all the way to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown. The extra point was missed, but the Falcons still led 20-0 with 7:16 left in the first half.
Senior linebacker Connor Bursey got the ball back to the offense with an interception on the next Park Center drive, and Jones ran the first play after the pick, and he bursted through the middle and went 70 yards for his second score of the game.
A 2-point conversion run failed, but the Falcons led 26-0 with 3:18 left in the half.
A muffed punt and an interception thrown by Malone hurt the offense at the end of the first half, and Malone lost a fumble at the start of the third quarter.
But sophomore linebacker Drew Kuempel picked up a sack to force a punt, and the offense went 50 yards for its final score of the game in the third quarter.
Jones finished the drive with a 2-yard run for his third score, though a 2-point conversion pass failed, and Armstrong led 32-0 with 5:57 left in the third quarter.
The next drive was hurt by penalties with an unsportsmanlike penalty, false start and intentional grounding call making it a third-and-46 from the Falcons’ own 1-yard line.
Malone was able to run 14 yards to give some room to the punter, but Park Center did have a short field, starting on the Armstrong 49-yard line for the next drive.
Senior defensive lineman Sean Wright sacked Freeman to help stall out the Pirates’ drive, but the next Armstrong drive ended with a punt attempt.
That punt never got off as Park Center junior linebacker Ismael Kante was able to get a tackle for a loss on the play.
The defense once again held its own by forcing a turnover on downs on the Armstrong 2-yard line, but Jones lost a fumble which led to the first score of the game for the Pirates, a 3-yard run by junior running back Hamel Blay.
The Falcons lost two more fumbles, including one that was brought back for a touchdown, and Armstrong’s lead was down to 32-14.
Park Center attempted an onside kick, but the Falcons recovered. A personal foul gave Armstrong a first down after two negative plays, and Malone was able to kneel out the clock.
Jones finished with 208 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Newbern caught two passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Malone finished 6-for-14 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
