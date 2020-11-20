Robbinsdale Armstrong football only played five games in a shortened 2020 season, but the Falcons ended up 3-0 in the Suburban Blue to tie Spring Lake Park as co-champions.
Armstrong (4-1 overall) knocked off Coon Rapids (1-4) Nov. 11 with two-fourth quarter touchdowns to win 28-12.
The finish gave the Falcons a No. 15 ranking in the Quality Results Formula and a No. 3 seed in the 6AAAAA section playoffs.
Armstrong opens the playoffs at No. 2 Elk River at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
No.1 Rogers hosts the other section semifinal Saturday against the winner of No. 4 Monticello and No. 5 St. Cloud Tech.
The final is Nov. 27 at Buffalo High School. There is no state tournament this season.
The district title is the second straight for the Falcons after finishing undefeated in the regular season in 2019.
Armstrong 28, Coon Rapids 12
Armstrong led by two points after a late Cardinals’ touchdown Nov. 11 at Coon Rapids.
Jordan Doe connected with Sonny Thao on a 46-yard touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful to keep the Falcons up 14-12.
The offense later put the game away with two rushing touchdowns in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore running back Reggie Carter scored on a 6-yard run to make it 21-12, and sophomore quarterback Jamen Malone added a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 28-12 with 2:30 left.
Senior running back Caleb Jones added a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, and Malone connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass with junior wide receiver Peyton Newbern in the third quarter.
David Geebli had a 1-yard touchdown for Coon Rapids earlier in the third quarter.
Carter finished with 81 yards on 16 carries, and Jones had 49 yards on 17 carries. Malone finished with 24 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Newbern had four receptions for 61 yards, and junior wide receiver Eustace McGowan had three receptions on 50 yards.
Junior free safety Jordan McClom finished with seven tackles and an interception, and senior linebacker Cade Kuempel had eight tackles. Senior defensive lineman Sean Wright and sophomore linebacker Dean Kuempel each had seven tackles, and senior strong safety Wyatt Knox added five tackles.
