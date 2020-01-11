p2 spt roa fball barber gophers

University of Minnesota senior linebacker and Armstrong graduate Thomas Barber (41) waits for a snap Jan. 1 at the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla., Jan. 1. Barber had a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery in a 31-24 win over Auburn.

 (Photo by John Pedersen)

Armstrong graduate and University of Minnesota senior linebacker Thomas Barber was on the field New Year’s Day for the Outback Bowl.

Barber made a tackle for a loss in the 31-24 win over Auburn in Tampa Bay, Florida, but he also made a key play on special teams in the first quarter.

Barber recovered a fumble after a muffed punt by Christian Tutt. The turnover was followed with a Minnesota touchdown that tied the game at 10-10.

The Gophers scored again to take a 17-10 lead and then the two teams traded touchdowns until the final result.

Barber had 67 total tackles and three fumble recoveries this season for Minnesota.

Barber was a running back/linebacker for the Falcons from 2013-2015. He finished with 109 tackles and two sacks in his senior season and also rushed for nine touchdowns.

He had 132 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in his junior season and added six rushing touchdowns.

He had 96 tackles and an interception as a sophomore and added three rushing touchdowns.

