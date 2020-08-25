The fall sports schedule for Robbinsdale Armstrong and Cooper kicked off this week with boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving all playing a pandemic-shortened season.
The Falcons’ girls tennis team opens the year at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in a home match against Elk River, but the rest of the teams will begin to get underway Thursday.
It will be a different looking fall season with no football or volleyball and restrictions for the number of teams in an event for swimming and cross country. There might also be player opt-outs due to COVID-19 concerns.
Armstrong girls tennis
The girls tennis team will play three matches between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2.
After the opener against Elk River, the Falcons play at Rogers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, and against Centennial at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The team will have a much different look than in years past with the graduation of three-time state qualifier Nicole Snezhko.
Sophomore Peyton Erickson is the lone returning singles player, and junior Jenna Schnell and freshman Anna Rausch are back after playing doubles last season.
Cooper girls tennis
Cooper girls tennis opens the season at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Bloomington Kennedy.
Seniors Abigail King and Kylie Hullett both played doubles last season, and junior Bailey Morehouse and junior Michelle Yang also played doubles.
Lauren Welle and Brynn Zimmerman were both top players for the Hawks last season, but they have since graduated.
Armstrong cross country
Armstrong boys and girls cross country also begin the season this weekend.
The boys and girls travel to Hidden Valley Park to play a dual meet against Totino-Grace Saturday, Aug. 29.
Sophomore Noah Breker advanced to state last season, and seniors Dylan Bartness, Ryan Anderson and Owen Hansmann all finished in the top 45 at sections last season for the boys.
Freshman Caitlyn Osanai is one of the leaders expected back this season. Seniors Allyson Heiden and Mio Aoki-Sherwood also started last year.
Cooper girls cross country
The Cooper girls cross country team opens the season at 9 a.m. Friday in an invite at Minneapolis Southwest.
Senior Max Rekela-Jasper and junior Magnus Korstad are expected returners for the boys varsity, and senior grace Hambike and eighth-grader Lizzie Monner are two expected leaders for the girls.
Armstrong girls swimming and diving
The Falcons’ girls swimming and diving team start the season at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Plymouth Middle School.
Armstrong will take on Elk River in a dual meet, but both teams will swim at their respective home pools and score a virtual meet.
Graduate Sierra Smith is gone after earning two gold medals last season and helping the freestyle relays, and graduate Molly Zook is also gone after making state with the 200- and 400-free relays last season.
Junior Zoe Bresnahan and sophomore Olivia Kehn are two state returners from last season. Both swam on the freestyle relays. Bresnahan also made state in the 500 free, and Kehn made state in the 100 breaststroke.
Armstrong boys and girls soccer
Armstrong boys and girls soccer play Monday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 2, to open the season.
The girls travel to Coon Rapids at 5 p.m. Monday with the boys playing at Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Monday.
The boys open at home at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Totino-Grace, and the girls host Totino-Grace at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Senior Joseph Fineboy is one of the leading scorers expected back for the boys in 2020. Other players on the 2019 roster expected back are seniors Andres Aguado, Aidan Graul, Jacob Albrecht and Jack Halverson and sophomores Nathan Hunt, Micah Miller and Elijah Duke.
The girls had several girls on the 2019 roster expected back. Junior goalies Sydney Smith and Mackenzie Johnson look to lead the Falcons in the net.
Senior midfielder Tori Thomas and senior defenseman Jenna Bloom and juniors Perri Thompson (defenseman), Sarah Osborne (forward), Allison Pohl (defenseman) and Maylee Aldentaler (midfielder) are some of the upperclassmen expected back.
Sophomores Maddie Orstad (midfielder), Isabel Anderson (defenseman), Karlee Fisher (midfielder) and Kendell Thurston (forward) and freshman Bella Bocock (midfielder) are other players from the 2019 roster.
Cooper boys and girls soccer
The Hawks’ boys and girls soccer teams open the season Thursday, Aug. 27, against Chanhassen at home, and they also travel to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The girls open at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the boys play next at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The girls next play at 1 p.m. Saturday with a boys game at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
The girls are expected to bring back several players from last season.
Senior goalie AJ Jiron and junior goalie/midfielder Jace Herman played in 2019, and senior midfielder/forward Bella Grandbois is expected to be one of the top scoring threats for Cooper. Senior Amalia Villalobos and junior Clare Snapko are expected to lead the defense.
Others that played in 2019 were seniors Jordyn Saddler (midfielder), Anna Zieska (midfielder), and Natalie Nault (defenseman), juniors Kaidin Camp (forward), Alli Boylan (forward) and Alyce Madson (midfielder), sophomores Amy Meija (midfielder) and Katie Velez (forward) and freshman Marin Shcherber.
The boys top expected returners include senior forward Henry Suah and sophomore forward James Sondo.
Other players from 2019 are seniors Wilson Recinos (defenseman), Abdirahman Mohamed (midfielder), Cyrus Jarjay (defenseman), juniors Robert Yalley (midfielder), Juan Orozco-Arreci (forward) and Christopher Pinzon-Medina (midfielder).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.