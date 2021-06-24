Armstrong senior Ezekiel Clark showed off his speed in his final Class 2A state tournament June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Clark medaled in both the 100 and 200 to close his high school career on the podium.
Clark, who is attending the University of Minnesota-Mankato in the fall, battled back from a hamstring injury for much of the season and missed the Northwest Suburban Conference tournament. He came back for sections and set a personal-best time in the 200 and also finished in under 11 seconds to tie his PR in the 100 to make state in both events.
This is also after missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all spring sports.
The pandemic protocols forced a change in this year’s state format with timed finals as opposed to a preliminary race and a qualified final. That meant that runners needed to be ready to run the fastest race and only get one chance at a good time.
At state on Saturday, Clark was able to do just that. He set a new personal-best time in the 100 in 10.86 seconds to finish third overall. Rosemount senior Gary Afram won the event in 10.7, and St. Paul Central senior took second in 10.76.
Other medalists in the 100 were Monticello senior Sam Valor (10.87), DeLaSalle junior Gus Langford (10.91), Burnsville junior Christian Belt (10.92), Monticello senior Brady Wright (10.97), Forest Lake junior Cole Brisbois (10.97) and Prior Lake junior Justice Lee (10.98).
Clark had to wait until the second-to-last track event to try for a second medal with the 100 in the morning and the 200 closer to 1 p.m.
Clark didn’t have his fastest race in the 200, but he still showed he is one of the fastest runners in the state. His PR (22.14) would have been good enough for second, but he finished fifth overall in 22.37
Centennial junior Landen Liu won in 22.13, and Monticello’s Valor was second in 22.2. St. Thomas Academy junior Grady O’Neil was third (22.25), and St. Paul Central senior Julian Tong took fourth (22.25).
Other medalists were Rochester Mayo junior Noah Smith (22.39), St. Cloud Apollo senior David Boyd Jr. (22.41), Wayzata junior Tarun Poliboina (22.43) and Champlin Park sophomore Richlu Tudee (22.44).
