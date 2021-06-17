Armstrong senior Ezekiel Clark made state as a sophomore but missed out on repeating that performance last year when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark didn’t race in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet, but he rejoined the team in the 6AA section meet June 8 and 10 at Wayzata High School and advanced back to state in the 100 and 200.
Clark took second place in both events, but he also bested the state qualifying time in the 100, finishing in 10.95 seconds. DeLaSalle junior Gus Langford won the 100 in 10.88 to also make state.
Clark finished the 200 in a personal-record time of 22.21, behind section champion Wayzata junior Tarun Poliboina (21.9).
The meet was originally scheduled to be split up into a girls and boys meet on June 8 and June 10, respectively, with a timed finals format.
But the pandemic protocols had been lifted all over the state, and the section decided to run a usual meet with prelims on June 8 and the finals on June 10.
Several others just missed out on state berths.
Clark nearly made state in a third event as he joined seniors Elrad Towah and Caleb Jones and junior Erik Fredrickson in the 4x100 relay. The quartet took third overall in 43.56 seconds.
Wayzata’s Max Williams, Sean Diedrich, Michael Meadowcroft and Poliboina finished first in 43.22, and Eden Prairie’s Daniel Knudsen, Takhi Vaughn, Tyee Leske and Nicholas Heckman were second in 43.23.
Sophomore Alex Omodt finished third in the 800 in 2:00.02, which was a personal record. Eden Prairie senior Alexander Gutierrez won in 1:56.4, and Minnetonka senior Austin Hunter was second in 1:56.52.
Sophomore Noah Breker was fourth in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:27.69 and sixth in the 3,200 in a PR time of 9:45.45, and Towah finished fourth in the 200 in a PR time of 22.73 and sixth in the 100 in a PR time of 11.15.
Senior Sean Wright had a distance of 129 feet, 2 inches in the discus to take fourth, and junior Peyton Newbern cleared 6-2 in the high jump to take fourth with a personal record. Newbern also took ninth in the long jump with a distance of 19-9.
Senior Owen Hansmann was sixth in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:29.27, and Fredrickson was seventh in the 100 in 11.4. He did have a PR of 11.14 in the prelims. Jones was eighth in the triple jump with a PR distance of 40-7 1/2.
Senior Roger Anderson finished 11th in a PR time of 2:05.05 in the 800 prelims, and senior Leif Sicora was 26th in 2:13.25. Senior Dylan Bartness was 19th in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:45.76.
Hansmann added a PR in the 3,200 with a 13th-place finish in 10:16.39, and Bartness finished 16th in 10:28.85. Senior Christian Toledo (17.18) and sophomore Israel Manna (17.39) both had PRs in the 110 hurdles to take 14th and 15th.
Manna also PRed in the 300 hurdles, taking 15th in 45.62, and Fredrickson was 20th in a PR time of 46.8.
Freshman Reid Stanslaski had a PR in the 100 prelims, taking 25th in 24.35, and sophomore Thomas O’Meara had a PR time in the 400 in 57.05, finishing 34th in prelims. Senior Jacob Wolter (56.84) and sophomore Reggie Carter (57.22) were 33rd and 35th in the 400 prelims.
Junior Ethan Imbach had a PR throw of 38-6 in the shot put, and Wright also reached 38-6. They finished 17th and 18th, respectively. Senior Jose Xicotencatl-Meza had a PR throw of 33- 1/2 to take 33rd.
Senior Carlos Ayala was 10th in the triple jump with a PR distance of 39-2 3/4 and 17th in the long jump with a distance of 19- 1/2. Freshman Langden College finished 20th in the discus with a PR throw of 92-7, and Imbach took 34th (78-10).
Omodt, Hansmann, Anderson and Wolter were 10th in the 4x400 relay in 3:41.55, and Ayala, College, Jones and Stanslaski took 11th in the 4x200 in 1:36.46.
