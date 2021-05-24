Armstrong boys tennis has three seniors in its singles lineup this season, but the Falcons also have six underclassmen in their doubles lineup.
That has made it difficult to earn dual wins in 2021 with Armstrong finishing the regular season 5-15 overall.
But that record did set up a home date against Spring Lake Park at 4 p.m., Monday, May 24, in the 5AA team section tournament with the winner taking on Wayzata at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
But even if the Falcons’ dual season comes to a close, the individual section tournament might be interesting depending on where players are put in the brackets. The individual section tournament is June 1-2.
Senior Ben Lithun has been the No. 1 singles player and is 6-14 overall, but he played in the 5AA doubles bracket in 2019 and made it to the semifinals.
Senior Anders Johnson is 8-12 at No. 2 singles, and junior Jonathan Merriam is 10-5 at No. 3 singles. Senior Hajoo “Ren” Choi is 5-15 at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, sophomore Silas Pilon (6-14) and freshman Jacob Merriam (6-6) are the usual pair. Freshman Adam Marable (3-17) and Milosh Lindberg (1-11) are at No. 2 doubles, and junior Devon Fridlund (3-11) and eighth-grader Luke Weisjahn (1-9) are at No. 3 doubles.
Senior Jack Dreyer (1-7) has also played at No. 3 doubles this season.
Anoka quad
Armstrong traveled to Anoka High School on May 15 for a quad and dropped all three matches, though two were close.
The Falcons fell 4-3 to Anoka and 4-3 to St. Paul Central and also fell 7-0 to Monticello.
Against Anoka, Johnson and Merriam were the singles winners.
Johnson won 6-2, 6-1 against senior Ethan Erickson at No. 2 singles, and Jonathan Merriam defeated senior Gavin Gillespie 7-6, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Pilon and Jacob Merriam added a 7-5, 6-4 win over senior Carter Boehler and junior Wyatt Maloney at No. 1 doubles.
Lithun fell to senior Hunter Ling 0-6, 7-6, 7-10 at No. 1 singles, and Choi lost 2-6, 1-6 to senior Carter West at No. 4 singles.
Marable and Lindberg dropped their No. 2 doubles match to junior Cooper Lindberg and sophomore Rick Finnestad, and Fridlund and Dreyer lost to senior Noah Schmit and junior Joe Hoppenrath at No. 3 doubles.
Jacob Merriam later won a 6-4, 6-2 match at No. 3 singles against St. Paul Central freshman Alexander Bagdade, and Lindberg won 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 over St. Paul Central junior Simon Dennehy at No. 4 singles.
Fridlund and eighth-grader Alexander Doan added a win at No. 3 doubles against St. Paul Central, winning 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8) against senior Eric Wang and Tony Wang.
Lithun and Pilon fell 6-7 (4), 7-5, 8-10 to senior Harrison Ash and junior Oscar Vargo at No. 1 doubles, and Marable and Weisjahn lost 2-6, 4-6 to senior Charles Gerteis and sophomore Niklas Birkeland at No. 2 doubles.
Johnson lost 1-6, 0-6 to senior Roley Eddins at No.1 singles, and Choi was edged 5-7, 6-7 (4) against senior Everett Ries at No. 2 singles.
Champlin Park 6, Armstrong 1
Fridlund and Weisjahn picked up the lone win against Champlin Park on May 19 in a 6-1 loss.
The No. 3 doubles duo came back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to win 6-0, 7-6 over junior Clayton Klema and eighth-grader Max Simmons.
Johnson and Chen both won their first sets at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively, but they couldn’t keep the momentum for the whole match. Johnson fell 6-3, 2-6, 2-6 against sophomore Jack Nord, and Choi fell 6-3, 4-6, 4-10 against freshman Matthew George.
The next closest match was at No. 1 doubles with Pilon and Jacob Merriam falling 4-6, 5-7 to seniors Brandon Bloss and Garrett Phillips.
Lithun lost 3-6, 0-6 to senior Kyle Horton at No. 1 singles, and Jonathan Merriam fell 1-6, 0-6 to senior John Andoh at No. 3 singles.
Marable and Lindberg fell 1-6, 1-6 to senior Alex Higgins and junior Ryan Bekken at No. 2 doubles.
Anoka 5, Champlin Park 2
Armstrong played Anoka for the second time in a week on May 20 to close the regular season and lost 5-2.
Johnson and Choi both earned wins at No. 2 and 4 singles. Johnson defeated Erickson 6-3, 6-4, and Choi defeated Lindberg 7-5, 0-6, 10-7.
Lithun fell 1-6, 4-6 to Ling at No. 1 singles, and Jonathan Merriam lost 4-6, 0-6 to West at No. 3 singles.
Pilon and Jacob Merriam lost 4-6, 3-6 to Maloney and Boehler at No. 1 doubles, and Marable and Lindberg fell 1-6, 0-6 to Gillespie and Hoppenrath at No. 2 doubles. Fridlund and Dreyer lost 3-6, 2-6 to Schmit and sophomore Aidan McCarty at No. 3 doubles.
