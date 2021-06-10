Senior Anders Johnson and freshman Jacob Merriam won two matches June 1 in the 5AA section doubles tournament to advance to the quarterfinals.
They first knocked off Spring Lake Park junior Philip Gable and sophomore Ian Pivovar 6-1, 6-0, and they followed that with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Champlin Park seniors Brandon Bloss and Garrett Phillips.
Eventual third-place finishers Maple Grove senior Ryan Reid and sophomore Carter Sheard stopped the run in the quarterfinals, defeating Johnson and Jacob Merriam 2-6, 2-6.
Junior Jonathan Merriam and sophomore Silas Pilon also earned a win in the doubles bracket. They knocked off Park Center seniors Jason Somers and Sukie Moua 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Their season ended in an 0-6, 1-6 loss to Buffalo juniors Andy Shaffer and Turner Marr.
Wayzata senior Anthony Pothacamury and eighth-grader Aaron Beduhn won the doubles title.
Senior Hajoo “Ren” Choi also earned a win. He defeated Park Center senior Gustavo Butierrez 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the singles bracket.
Choi later fell to eventual singles champion Wayzata sophomore Collin Beduhn 1-6, 0-6 in round 2.
Senior Ben Lithun had a bye in round 1, but he was paired against Wayzata junior Jayho Hong in his first actual match. Hong, who finished runner-up, defeated Lithun 0-6, 1-6.
