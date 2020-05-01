Armstrong boys swimming earned on All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection this season and six honorable mentions.
Junior Dustin O’Brien was the lone all-conference player, and junior Jason Zhou, sophomore Graham Stepan, freshmen Nathaniel Nelson, Justin Rowles and Ben Scholtz, eighth-grader Will Francis were all honorable mentions.
O’Brien was one of the top swimmers for the Falcons this season. Besides finishing well in conference duals, including winning events, he also medaled in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races in the 5AA section meet.
He also helped in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and helped the 200 relay take fourth and the 400 relay take fifth at sections.
Three divers also made the list as honorable mentions in Francis, Stepan and Scholtz. The three divers allowed Armstrong to gain points in several conference duals, and two of them also added medals in the section diving competition.
Francis came close to making state with a fifth-place finish, and Scholtz was eighth. Stepan also made the diving finals at sections and took 14th.
Rowles, Zhou and Nelson were versatile swimmers this past season.
Rowles was in the 200 IM at sections and nearly medaled with a ninth-place finish, and he also helped in the 200 medley and 400 free relays at sections.
Zhou took home a medal in the 100 butterfly sections, and took ninth in the 200 free. He also helped the 200 and 400 free relays.
Nelson also swam in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke at sections.
With all of these swimmers expected back next season, Armstrong is looking to have a strong core in 2020-21, especially in the freestyle, IM and diving events.
