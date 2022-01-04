Armstrong boys swimming and diving brings back several from last season, including three-fourths of the state qualifying 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Falcons, which took third at sections last season, graduated Dustin O’Brien. But seniors Henry Kujak and Solomon Harris and junior Justin Rowles are back from the 400 free relay.
The relay advanced to state after Spring Lake Park was disqualified, and while the quartet took last in the Class 2A state meet, they swam a season-best time of 3 minutes, 21.76 seconds at state.
O’Brien will be missed, as he also added section medals in the 50 free (fifth) and the 100 free (eighth) and also helped the 200 free relay take third.
Junior Nathaniel Nelson, Solomon Harris and Rowles are back from the 200 free relay though, and seniors Henry Kujak and Ian Friske joined Nathaniel Nelson and junior Nikos Mandravelis on the 200 medley relay, which took fourth at sections.
Also back is state qualifier sophomore Will Francis, who took fourth to make state in diving but didn’t actually compete at state.
Kujak had two other medals at sections, taking fifth in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 backstroke. Rowles added medals in the 100 free (fifth) and the 100 backstroke (sixth).
Harris medaled at sections in the 100 butterfly (seventh) and the 50 free (eighth), and Mandravelis medaled in the 200 free (seventh) and 500 free (eighth). Nathaniel Nelson added a medal in the 200 IM (eighth), and junior Ben Scholtz tied for fifth in diving to also bring home a medal.
Friske also competed in the 200 and 500 free at sections last season, and Nelson competed in the 100 backstroke. Scholtz swam in the 100 breaststroke.
Others who swam at sections were seniors Graham Stepan (diving) and Tyreik Rickmyer (100 fly), junior Steven Cao (100 fly, 100 breaststroke), sophomores Christopher Callen (100 backstroke and Jack Gruesner (100 breaststroke), freshmen Charlie Kujak (200 free, 500 free) and Abie Harris (50 free, 500 free) and eighth-grader Evan Nelson (100 free).
Section preview
Armstrong participated in the 5AA section which is stacked this season with the addition of Maple Grove to replace Cooper.
Wayzata is a perennial powerhouse, and Spring Lake Park and Champlin Park also usually have several medalists. Osseo, Irondale and Park Center are also in the section.
Wayzata is expected to continue to remain at the top despite graduating some top swimmers.
Seniors Matt Gendreau, Max Gjevre and Nick Haseman all return for the Trojans. Gendreau made state in the 200 and 500 free, and Gjevre made it in the 200 IM. Haseman took eighth at state in diving.
Freshman John Kirchner made state with the 200 medley relay, which took fourth, and with the 400 free relay. He also made state in the 50 and 100 free.
Gendreau made state with the 200 free relay along with juniors Caden Hou, Adam Liu and sophomore Leo Kenigsberg and also made it on the 400 free relay.
Junior Henry Ross took 10th at state in diving.
Several others medaled at sections – seniors Jack Wilson (100, 200 free), Sebastian Hultgren (200 IM, 500 free), Kevin Dai (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Jackson Maroon (100 fly) and Ethan Li (100 breaststroke), sophomores William Kirven (200 free, 500 free), Jung Lum To (diving) and Gray Sisco (500 free) and freshman Max Carter (100 fly).
Maple Grove graduated several top swimmers as well but gets back a few state qualifiers.
Senior TJ Palli and junior Gerrit Riekels both made state on the 200 medley relay, and Palli also made it on the 400 free relay. Riekels added a state berth in the 200 IM.
Junior Logan Cyr medaled at sections with the 200 medley relay and in the 500 free.
Spring Lake Park returns seniors Will Privratsky and Nick Starcevich and juniors Sam Clark and Braden Ripken, which made state on the 200 medley and the 200 free relays.
Starcevich also made state in the 200 IM and the 100 free, and Privratsky made state in the 100 fly and the 100 breaststroke.
Some others medaled at sections – senior Luke Elsesser (diving), junior Griffin Gasperich (200 free) and freshman Sebastian Santiago (diving).
Sophomores Nathan Krotzer and Isaiah Frei also swam with the 200 medley relay and helped it make state. Krotzer also medaled at sections in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, and Frei medaled in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.
Champlin Park had one state qualifier last season – junior Alain Pham.
Pham made state in the 500 free and also helped the 400 free relay take third at sections with senior Tucker Gaspar. Pham helped the 200 medley relay take third at sections as well with senior Nick Jacobs and also medaled in the 200 IM.
Jacobs added a medal in the 200 IM.
