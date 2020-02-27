Armstrong boys swimming collected six individual medals and three relay medals Feb. 22 in the 5AA section boys swimming and diving finals at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Armstrong finished fourth as a team with a 231. Wayzata (646), Spring Lake Park (405) and Champlin Park (255) were the top three teams.
Eighth-grader Will Francis picked up a fifth-place medal in the diving competition with 301.8 points, missing state by just one spot, and freshman Ben Scholtz also earned a diving medal with an eighth-place finish with 247.45 points.
Freshman Justin Rowles was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in 57.39 seconds.
Junior Dustin O’Brien earned a seventh-place medal in the 50 free in 23.21 and an eighth-place medal in the 100 free in 51.72, and junior Jason Zhou picked up a medal in the 100 butterfly with an eighth-place finish in 57.84.
Juniors Ethan Kunze and Matthew Johnson, O’Brien and Zhou finished fourth overall in the 200 free relay in 1:35.06, and Rowles joined Zhou, Johnson and O’Brien on the 400 free relay to take fifth in 3:28.09.
Sophomores Solomon Harris and Henry Kujak, Rowles and Kunze finished fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:46.54.
Several others made the consolation finals and finished in the top 16.
Zhou finished ninth in the 200 free (1:53.84), and freshman Niko Mandravelis was 14th (2:03.07). Harris finished 16th (2:03.63).
Rowles was ninth in the 200 IM (2:08.42), and Kujak was 12th (2:13.65). Freshman Nathaniel Nelson took 14th (2:17.97).
Mandravelis was ninth in the 500 free (5:21.35), and sophomore Ian Friske was 15th (5:46.89).
Johnson took 10th in the 50 free (23.95), and Harris was 11th in the 100 fly (59.5). Kunze finished 13th in the 100 fly (59.79), and sophomore Graham Stepan was 14th in the diving competition with 193.7 points.
Nelson was 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.98), and Johnson was also 13th in the 100 free (54.12). Kujak was 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.44).
Friske was 18th in the 200 free (2:08.02), and junior Elia Lund took 23rd in the 100 free (1:02.28) and 26th in the 50 free (27.86). Sophomore Tyreik Rickmyer was 19th in the 100 fly (1:30.07), and eighth-grader Marshall Johnson was 25th in the 100 free (1:03.04).
Freshman Steven Cao was 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.92), and eighth-grader Jack Gruesner was 24th (1:33.59).
