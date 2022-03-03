Armstrong junior Justin Rowles and sophomore Will Francis are both off to the Class 2A state tournament following stellar 5AA section boys swimming and diving finishes Feb. 24-26 at Minnetonka Aquatic Center.
Rowles took home section titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, and Francis was third in the diving competition. Rowles also helped the 200 and 400 free relay teams each take third, just missing state berths.
Rowles cut .21 seconds in the 50 free prelims to finish in 21.98, and he cut another .47 seconds in the finals to win the whole thing in 21.51. Spring Lake Park senior Nick Starcevich also made state, taking second in 21.79.
Rowles wasn’t done there, as he also won the 100 free. He dropped .58 seconds in the prelims to finish in 48.43, and Rowles cut another 1.08 seconds in the final to win a second section gold in 47.35. Starcevich also made state in the event, taking second in 47.76.
Francis scored a 361.95 in the diving competition to take third – joining Wayzata junior Nick Haseman (442), Wayzata junior Henry Ross (418.65) and Maple Grove junior Zachary Johnson (340.3) for the four state berths.
Rowles joined seniors Solomon Harris and Henry Kujak and junior Nathaniel Nelson in the 200 free relay, and the group cut 4.55 seconds from their time to take third in 1:30.88.
Rowles, junior Nikos Mandravelis, senior Ian Friske and Solomon Harris raced in the 400 free relay, and they dropped 3.16 seconds to also take third in 3:34.8
There were several more medals for the Falcons, which took fourth overall as a team with a 249.
Solomon Harris cut 2.51 seconds off his 100 butterfly prelim time of 55.81, and he finished sixth in the 100 fly consolation final in 55.96.
Freshmen Abie Harris and Charlie Kujack, Friske and Nelson took sixth in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.6. The quartet dropped time by 2.98 seconds.
Mandravelis was eighth in the 200 free in 1:52.16. He cut 3.18 seconds off his 200 free prelims time.
Nelson was eighth in the 200 IM in 2:05.98 and eighth in the 100 backstroke in 57.86. He cut 8.96 seconds off his 200 IM prelim time and another 2.6 seconds in the 100 backstroke prelims.
Junior Ben Scholtz was eighth in diving with a 279.05.
Henry Kujak took ninth in the 200 IM in 2:09.96 and ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.28. He cut 1.88 seconds in the 200 IM prelims and another .47 seconds in the consolation final.
Henry Kujak also dropped 1.31 seconds in the 100 breaststroke prelims.
Mandravelis was ninth in the 500 free in 5:03.46, also cutting 5.38 seconds from his prelim time. Friske was 13th in the 500 free in 5:32.71, and Charlie Kujak was 14th in 5:44.38, dropping 1.35 seconds at prelims.
Solomon Harris added a 12th-place finish in the 200 free in 1:54.16. He cut 4.36 seconds off the prelim time in 1:52.88
Senior Graham Stepan took 13th in diving with a 143.7, and Friske was 14th in the 200 free in 1:59.73, cutting 1.18 seconds.
Abie Harris cut two seconds in the 100 free to finish 17th in 55.64. He also took 17th in the 50 free, cutting .57 seconds to touch the wall in 24.93.
Charlie Kujak took 18th in the 200 free in 2:07.42. Schultz added a 19th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.81, cutting .6 seconds.
Sophomore Christopher Callen was 17th in the 100 fly in 1:07.01, cutting 1.41 seconds, and he took 18th in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.11, dropping 1.93 seconds.
Junior Steven Cao was 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.56, dropping .6 seconds. He was also 27th in the 50 free in 28.04.
Senior Tyreik Rickmyer was 24th in both the 50 and 100 free races. He cut .06 seconds to finish in 27.94 in the 50 free, and he finished the 100 free in 1:03.51.
Freshman Akin-Dele Giwa took 27th in the 100 backstroke in 1:19.07, dropping 4.94 seconds, and he was 28th in the 100 free in 1:01.19, cutting 3.22 seconds.
