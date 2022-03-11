Armstrong junior Justin Rowles looks at the scoreboard following the 100-yard freestyle March 4 in the Class 2A state swimming prelims at the the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Rowles finished 14th in the consolation final the next day in 47.69 seconds.
Armstrong junior Justin Rowles looks at the scoreboard following the 100-yard freestyle March 4 in the Class 2A state swimming prelims at the the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Rowles finished 14th in the consolation final the next day in 47.69 seconds.
Armstrong sophomore Will Francis and junior Justin Rowles advanced to another day March 3-5 in the Class 2A state swimming and diving championships at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Francis advanced to the diving finals, leaving the semifinals in 12th place with a 228.45. Francis ended up finishing with a 316.85 to take 14th overall.
Rosemount freshman Lucas Gerten won the state title with a 419.20, and St. Paul Highland Park senior Tanner Zeise was second with a 418.
Other medalists were Elk River junior Austin Kantor (393.6), Wayzata senior Nick Haseman (386.35), Wayzata junior Henry Ross (376.8), Andover senior Ben Linde (375.9), Eagan sophomore Owen Kipp (363.85) and St. Cloud Tech junior Braden Lemke (351.1).
Also competing at state for the Falcons was Rowles, who qualified in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with 5AA section titles.
Rowles tied for 12th in the 50 free in prelims in 21.62 seconds, which had him advance to the consolation final. Later on March 4, Rowles finished 15th in the 100 free in 47.62 to also make the consolation final.
Rowles eventually finished 11th overall in the 50 free in 21.83, and he was 14th overall in the 100 free in 47.69.
Anoka senior Nathan Anderson (20.97) won the 50 free state title, and Lakeville South senior Max Kasal (21.01), Edina senior Michael Thurk (21.12) and Brainerd senior Cade Rosenwald (21.13) finished second through fourth.
Chanhassen-Chaska junior Lucas Becker (21.25), Edina sophomore Rohan D’Souza Larson (21.27), Brainerd senior Thomas Ruhl (21.44) and Spring Lake Park senior Nick Starcevich (21.5) also medaled in the 50 free.
Kasal won the 100 free state title with an All-American Consideration time of 45.38. Anderson (45.88), Edina senior Max Dow (46.0), St. Cloud Tech senior Casten Reuter (46.4) and Lakeville North senior Marcus Satterlee (46.57) were second through fifth.
Brainerd junior Mason Kuepers (46.81), Minnetonka senior Ryan McGuirk (46.88) and Sartell St. Stephen sophomore George Larson (47.39) also medaled in the 100 free.
Francis and Rowles are expected to return next season.
Francis, who also qualified for state last season, advanced to the final this year after being eliminated in the diving prelims last year.
Rowles competed on the 400-yard freestyle relay team that made state in 2021, but this was the first season he was able to qualify in an individual event.
