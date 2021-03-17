Freshman Will Francis and the 400-yard freestyle relay is off to state.
Francis, who fell just one spot short of state in 2020, was able to move up this season to take fourth overall March 12 at Minnetonka Aquatics Center with a score of 353.65, just making the cut for a state berth.
The 400 free relay (senior Dustin O’Brien, juniors Henry Kujak and Solomon Harris and sophomore Justin Rowles) also advanced to state, but they didn’t even know until they were packing up to leave March 13 at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
The quartet finished the race in 3 minutes, 24.7 seconds – dropping 5.93 seconds from their entry time. But Wayzata (3:17.58) and Spring Lake Park (3:18.79) finished ahead of them, which meant the Falcons’ relay just missed the state cut with a third-place finish.
But as the team was getting ready to leave, someone came over and said that the Panthers’ relay was disqualified for jumping too soon on the final leg of the race.
Suddenly, Armstrong’s 400 free relay was second and slotted into the state meet.
Overall, the Falcons finished third as a team with a 288.5. Wayzata easily won the section title with a 628.5, and Spring Lake Park was second with a 367.
All relay teams earn medals at sections, and there were also 12 individual medals won by the Falcons.
The 200 free relay (Rowles, Nelson, Solomon Harris, O’Brien) finished third overall in 1:31.94, dropping 2.98 seconds. The 200 medley relay (Nelson, Mandravelis, Henry Kujak, junior Ian Friske) finished fourth overall in 1:50.09.
Sophomore Ben Scholtz also came close to making state in the diving competition, finishing tied for fifth overall with Spring Lake Park’s Sabastian Santiago.
O’Brien was fifth in the 50 free in 22.68, dropping .42 seconds, and Solomon Harris finished eighth in 23.35, dropping .89 seconds. Solomon Harris also finished seventh in the 100 butterfly in 56.92, dropping 2.08 seconds.
Rowles was fifth in the 100 free in 49.61, dropping 1.13 seconds, and O’Brien finished eighth in 50.67, dropping .14 seconds.
Rowles also medaled in the 100 backstroke. He took sixth in 57.86, dropping .13 seconds. Henry Kujak was eighth in 58.68, dropping 1.1 seconds.
Henry Kujak added a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:09.77, dropping 4.65 seconds, and sophomore Nathaniel Nelson was eighth in 2:16.17, dropping 1.21 seconds.
Sophomore Nikos Mandravelis finished seventh overall in the 200 free in 1:54.57, dropping 5.68 seconds. He was also eighth in the 500 free in 5:14.79, dropping 11.29 seconds.
Several others finished in the top 16 in each event.
Nelson was 10th in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.5. He dropped .95 seconds.
Friske was 12th in the 200 free in 2:00.56, dropping .32 seconds, and 13th in the 500 free in 5:34.93.
Sophomore Steven Cao finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.05, dropping 1.83 seconds, and he was also 16th in the 100 fly in 1:11.39, dropping .4 seconds.
Eighth-grader Charlie Kujak took 16th in the 200 free in 2:10.88, dropping .49 seconds.
Scholtz finished 17th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.37, and freshman Jack Gruesner was 19th in 1:23.76, dropping 6.63 seconds.
Charlie Kujak (5:54.26) and eighth-grader Abie Harris (6:03.56) also finished 17th and 18th in the 500 free. Abie Harris dropped 5.6 seconds from his time.
Abie Harris also took 18th in the 50 free in 26.31, dropping 1.22 seconds. Junior Tyreik Rickmyer finished 18th in the 100 fly in 1:21.75.
Freshman Chistopher Callen was 19th in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.85, dropping .7 seconds, and seventh-grader Evan Nelson was 24th in the 100 free in 1:20.85, dropping 4.69 seconds.
