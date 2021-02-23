Armstrong boys swimming still has several seconds to shave in every event if the Falcons will get anyone past the 5AA section in 2021, but Tuesday’s 98-83 win over Blaine shows how close some are to the state standard.
Senior Dustin O’Brien had a nice night inside Plymouth Middle School with first place finishes in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and with the 200 and 400 free relays. But O’Brien’s time in the 100 free is one to watch.
O’Brien touched the wall in 50.81 seconds, which is about 2.6 seconds away from the state standard.
That leaves O’Brien about a month to get at or below 48.2 to advance to the Class AA state tournament, which is tentatively scheduled for March 18-20 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
There are four more regular season duals and the 5AA section tournament.
O’Brien won the 50 free in 23.3, which is less than two seconds away from the state standard (21.89).
The 200 free relay is also somewhat close with junior Solomon Harris, sophomores Justin Rowles and Nathaniel Nelson and O’Brien finishing first in 1:38.73 against Blaine. That is just over nine seconds from the state standard (1:29.6).
The 200 medley relay (Solomon Harris, juniors Henry Kujak and Ian Friske and Nelson) won its race against Blaine in 1:49.43, about 11 seconds behind the state standard (1:38.7).
The 400 free relay with Friske, Henry Kujak, O’Brien and Rowles raced as an exhibition team against Blaine, but the quartet did take first in the race in 3:36.14. That is less than 20 seconds from the state standard.
Rowles added individual wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. He finished the 200 IM in 2:10.95 and the 100 backstroke in 58.78. The state standard is 1:57.69 in the 200 IM and 53.51 in the 100 backstroke.
Solomon Harris added a win in the 100 butterfly in 59 seconds, just under seven seconds from the state standard (52.76).
Sophomore Nikos Mandravelis won the 200 free and the 500 free. He finished the 200 free in 2:00.58 and the 500 free in 5:26.08. The state standard for the 200 free is 1:45.64, and the state standard for the 500 free is 4:46.03.
Freshman Will Francis added a win in the diving competition, and sophomore Ben Scholtz finished third.
The only event that the Falcons didn’t win, not including exhibitions, was the 100 breaststroke. Nelson was second in 1:13.29. The state standard is 59.19.
Friske was second in the 200 free in 2:01.95, and Nelson was second in the 200 IM in 2:17.38. Solomon Harris was second in the 50 free in 24.24.
Henry Kujak was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.61, and he was third in the 100 fly in 1:04.09.
Friske added a third place in the 500 free in 5:37.03, and eighth-grader Abie Harris took third in the 100 free in 1:02.54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.