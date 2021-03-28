Armstrong boys swimming and diving had an unexpected treat this season with the 400-yard freestyle relay advancing to the Class 2A state swimming meet.
The relay was able to make it after Spring Lake Park’s team was disqualified, and it took advantage of the extra race March 19 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Senior Dustin O’Brien, juniors Soloman Harris and Henry Kujak and sophomore Justin Rowles might have placed 22nd out of 22 teams, but they also knocked 2.94 seconds off their time for a season-best finish in 3 minutes, 21.76 seconds.
O’Brien had a time of 49.94 in the first 100 yards, and Harris swam the second leg in 50.74. Kujak’s time in the third leg was 52.07, and Rowles finished the final 100 yards in 49.01.
Junior Ian Friske, sophomores Nathaniel Nelson and Nikos Mandravelis and eighth-grader Abie Harris were alternates on the relay.
Chanhassen won the state title in the event in 3:02.72, and Edina was runner-up in 3:06.97.
Freshman Will Francis participated in the Class 2A diving meet on March 18 and finished 26th overall. He had a score of 131.75.
STMA senior Tyler Barrett won the state diving title with a 399.10, and Hopkins senior Stuart Fish was the state runner-up with a 398.60.
