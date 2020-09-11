Armstrong senior goalie Andres Aguado made a couple of huge saves to help the Falcons (0-0-2 overall) secure a scoreless tie Sept. 2 against Totino-Grace.
Senior forward/midfielder Richard McCoy started the best chance to score for Armstrong.
McCoy took the ball near the back line and hit a cross to the middle of the penalty box where sophomore forward Micah Miller swept the ball backward to sophomore/midfielder Elijah Duke had a shot that was blocked.
That block led to a breakaway by the Eagles where junior Wes Peterson broke free for a 1-on-1 with Aguado in the box. Aguado came out and slid into the shot to earn a huge save in the 52nd minute.
Aguado made a couple of routine saves later, and senior defenseman Chilembo Haamenkuli also helped his goalie by making a successful tackle to stop another scoring opportunity.
Duke had Armstrong’s first shot on goal in the 61st minute, but it was saved. And Totino-Grace used the save to once again get a breakaway toward Aguado.
This time, it was senior midfielder Connor Swanson who got open with a 1-on-1. The ball rolled into the box with Swanson about five yards behind and charging, and Aguado also came out to challenge the play and try to get the ball before a shot.
They reached the ball at the same time with Aguado making the save down low and Swanson tumbling over him. Despite no clear possession before the shot and both Aguado and Swanson reaching each other at the same time, the field referee called a foul in the box on Aguado, much to the dismay of the senior netminder and coach Marcus Anthony.
Aguado voiced his displeasure and was given a yellow card, which meant he couldn’t even be in the net for the penalty shot by Swanson, and the Falcons’ back-up goalie Joseph Herbert Peters came in.
Swanson would later push the penalty kick wide left, however.
Aguado made four more saves to finish with 11 in the game, but the offense couldn’t get anything going against Totino-Grace.
Junior midfielder/defenseman Jonathan Castro had a shot that was saved, and senior midfielder/defenseman Jack Halverson had a shot go over the net. Freshman forward/midfielder Dane Yeager had a free kick blocked out of the box early in the second half.
Senior forward/midfielder Tyson Stevenson had an opportunity on a breakaway in the first half, and he was tackled in the box, but the field referee deemed the play legal and no call was made.
Armstrong 0, Coon Rapids 0
The Falcons opened the season Aug. 31 at Coon Rapids and finished in a scoreless tie.
Armstrong was still looking for the first goal of the season after the first two games.
