Armstrong boys soccer didn’t have any luck holding 10th-ranked Maple Grove in a 6-0 loss Sept. 24.
But the Falcons began the week with a 3-1 win at Elk River on Sept. 21 and are now 2-4-2 overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Armstrong hosted Park Center on Sept. 29 with the results coming after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline. The Falcons close the regular season at Champlin Park on Thursday, Oct. 1, and against Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Minnesota State High School League also established that there will be a section tournament that remains localized. Two games will be played between Oct. 12-18 and two more from Oct. 19-25.
There are no plans for a state tournament as of Sept. 28, but the MSHSL board meets again on Oct. 1 to discuss winter sports.
Maple Grove 6, Armstrong 0
The game was scoreless until the 36th minute before the Crimson scored twice before halftime.
Maple Grove kept the momentum in the second half with four more goals, and the Falcons were limited to just a few chances.
Senior goalie Andres Aguado made a couple of saves early, including a one-handed stop on a dive to his right.
The Crimson also had a pass toward the net blocked by senior midfielder/defenseman Jack Halverson in the middle of the half.
Armstrong also had a few early chances that could have changed the momentum.
Junior midfielder/defenseman Jonathan Castro had a couple of corner kicks, one where he connected with freshman forward/midfielder Nathan Ore in the box that ended up being cleared out by Maple Grove.
Later in the half, a ball was placed for a 1-on-1 opportunity against Crimson sophomore goalie Holden Waldrum. Waldrum ended up reaching the ball in time and clearing it before a shot happened.
There was also an offsides call that was close to a breakaway, as well.
Maple Grove broke the scoreless tie in the 36th minute.
A corner kick from junior Damon Humphrey was placed perfectly for a header chance by sophomore Connor Fournier. Aguado just missed the save on a dive to his right.
The Crimson added another goal after a foul gave senior midfielder Kebba Janneh a free kick in the final minute of the half. The free kick gave a 50-50 ball to senior forward Levi Dunlap who won a header and beat a challenging Aguado, who tried to grab the ball out of the air.
The Falcons only had one shot on goal in the second half – a free kick by Halverson that was saved. Senior defenseman Nicholas Pittman had a shot blocked later in the second half.
Maple Grove struck early in the second half and often. After two saves in three minutes, Aguado was beat after a rebound ended up giving sophomore midfielder Christopher Frantz a header chance. He won the ball and knocked it into the left side of the net for a 3-0 lead.
Frantz added another rebound goal after Aguado saved a header shot against the right post. That momentum of the save caused him to stumble to his left, and Frantz got the ball with an open net for a 4-0 lead.
Aguado stopped one more shot, and Pittman blocked another before Joseph Herbert Peters was put in as a goalie replacement in the 63rd minute.
Juniors Addison Wong and Kristian Lodholz both added goals in the final six minutes of the game to complete the scoring for the Crimson.
Aguado finished with nine saves, and Peters had one save in the final 17 minutes.
