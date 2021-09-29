Armstrong boys soccer was a little dinged up with injuries going into the Sept. 21 match against Park Center, but the Falcons (3-4-0) did enough to eke out the 2-1 win.
Sophomore Boden Sundell and junior William Saar connected on a very good goal in the 59th minute to put Armstrong up 2-0.
Sundell hit a pop up pass over defenders and into the penalty box, where Saar was able to squeeze through and make a couple of nifty touches with his feet before beating Park Center senior goalie Jesus Onofre.
But after that goal, the Pirates turned up the pressure and had several opportunities on the other end of the field.
One of the chances turned into a goal for Park Center senior Sidike Jabateh to cut the lead to 2-1 in the 65th minute. But the Falcons were able to clean anything else up.
Senior Marvelous Garmondeh defended a shot to force it wide left early in the second half, and he blocked a cross attempt later. Junior Elijah Duke pressured on the right side often and either forced turnovers on the sideline or after a tough pass.
Senior Shane Seiffert, junior Daniel Jacobson and Sundell also made some nice plays defensively to keep the Pirates from getting good opportunities. Park Center did have eight shots in the second half compared to three in the first half.
Junior goalie Riley Hanson had a save on the lone shot on goal in the first half off of a free kick by Jabateh, and Hanson added two more saves in the second half.
Saar nearly added a second goal off a turnover in the second half but had his shot sail over the net. Seiffert had a shot saved and another go over the net, and sophomore Bennett Higgins had a shot go wide left in the second half.
Both defenses made plays in the first half, but only Armstrong came away with a goal.
Sundell took a corner kick in the 29th minute and curled it to the upper right corner of the penalty box. Junior Ryder Tomlinson-Sterud was there for the header, and he knocked the ball past the goalie into the upper left of the net for the 1-0 lead.
Tomlinson-Sterud had several chances in the first half. He had a free kick from 30 yards go over the net, and he had a pass from Duke into the penalty box but pushed the ball wide left.
There was a chance at the end of the half too when Tomlinson-Sterud just touched a cross but had the ball go wide left.
Senior Rody Cuate Torres also had a 1-on-1 chance off a turnover in the midfield, but Torres’ 1-on-1 opportunity with the goalie was saved.
Overall, the game was very physical with both teams tackling hard and putting pressure on the ball. Park Center coach Jason Barnhouse even pleaded with the refs that Jabateh should have been fouled on several plays.
But both teams showed defensive effort, with the Falcons coming away with the hard-fought win.
Armstrong couldn’t keep the momentum with a 7-1 loss at second-ranked Maple Grove on Sept. 23 and a 2-0 loss at top-ranked Wayzata on Sept. 25.
The other wins in 2021 were a 4-2 victory at Totino-Grace on Aug. 31 and a 2-1 win at Osseo on Sept. 18. The Falcons also dropped three other games, falling 2-0 to Coon Rapids on Sept. 2, 1-0 to Centennial on Sept. 9 and 3-2 at Andover on Sept. 14.
Armstrong also played Blaine and Rogers Sept. 27 and 28 following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline. There are now three road goals against Elk River, Anoka and Spring Lake Park and two home games against Champlin Park and Hopkins left on the schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.