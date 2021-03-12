Armstrong boys Nordic skiing is no stranger to the state tournament, qualifying as a team for the fifth straight season March 1 in the 6A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.
Senior Roger Anderson, who won his second straight individual section title, is the lone Falcon who was on four of those state qualifying teams.
Senior Leif Sicora, junior Thomas Whitehouse and sophomore Noah Breker and Alex Omodt were also on last year’s state qualifying team which finished ninth overall.
Anderson was also on the third-place 2019 team and the sixth-place 2018 team. Armstrong made state in 2017, as well, and took 14th overall.
Coach Steve Hopke said this year’s team is better than last year as a whole with some of the younger skiers maturing and the team getting better from top-to-bottom. So a top five finish or better is definitely a possibility, he said.
And while only the top four skiers are scored, getting the rest of the team to do well can help with a point swing if there is a tiebreaker or a close meet.
“We can all make a difference,” he said.
Anderson will be looking to finally get an individual state title after finishing runner-up by just 6 tenths of a second last season.
Last year’s champion – Mounds Park Academy’s Henry Snider – has now graduated, so Anderson will be one of the favorites along with Ely senior Jasper Johnston and Wayzata senior Colin Freed.
“Anderson is faster this year than last year, but there are a couple of other skiers that we can say the same thing about,” coach Hopke said. “This is a strong field of skiers, and it is going to be a good competition.”
A finish like last year will not be coming like last year, however, as there will be no pursuit race that can potentially have a photo finish. The state format will keep pods and have timed classic and skate races like sections as a part of the COVID-19 protocols.
That means that skiers will just have to try and race the fastest they can and wait for the results to roll in.
The state meet for the boys is Friday, March 12, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Runner-up in the 6A section
At sections last Monday, the Falcons had four finishers in the top 10 and finished with a team score of 382 to make state as runner-up.
Wayzata was the only other team that scored higher. The Trojans had a 385 because they also had four finishers in the top 10 with three of them in the top five.
Anderson won the individual title in 17 minutes, 40.2 seconds (9:19 classic, 8:21.2 skate) – 8.1 seconds ahead of Wayzata’s Freed (17:48.3).
Trojan’s freshman Daniel McCollor was third in 19:33.8, and junior Noah Kaster was fifth in 19:43.2.
Breker, Omodt and Sicora were then next for Armstrong in sixth, seventh and eighth places. Breker’s time was 19:45.1 (10:33 classic, 9:12.1 skate), and Omodt’s was 20:03 (10:59 classic, 9:04 skate). Sicora finished in 20:11.6 (10:41 classic, 9:30.6 skate).
Wayzata sophomore Brenden Hyvare took ninth in 20:16.1 to give the Trojans the narrow meet win.
“If you look at the times within the points spread between the two teams, it was basically just a few seconds,” Hopke said. “So It was a very good competition between us and Wayzata.”
The Falcons’ other skiers finished in the top 20. Whitehouse finished 13th in 20:34.7 (11:09 classic, 9:25.7 skate). Freshman Boden Sundell took 14th in 20:36.2 (11:08 classic, 9:28.2 skate).
Senior Owen Hansmann was 20th overall in 21:04.2 (11:20 classic, 9:44.2 skate).
“They just really worked as a group, really supporting each other,” Hopke said. “I think that has really helped pull everybody along. The thing I see, we are just not a team with one or two or three skiers at the top. Everybody is contributing to the team effort.
“It is kind of unique for that many kids.”
Orono freshman Miles Miner (fourth, 19:41.3), St. Louis Park seniors Danny Walsh (10th, 20:16.5) and Max Gohman (11th, 20:25.4) and junior Danny Shope (12th, 20:34.5), Mound Westonka junior Lance Nemecek (16th, 20:42.8) and Hopkins junior Simon White (17th, 20:47.9) were the individual state qualifiers.
Miner was the only skier in the top nine that wasn’t on Armstrong or Wayzata.
The course was similar to the one during the Northwest Suburban Conference meet with a 3.5K course for both the classic and freestyle skate races. There was a little longer of a break in between races as the meet was broken into three sessions of four teams with all three doing the classic first and then all three doing the skate races. The boys raced in the morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.