Senior Roger Anderson is the first Armstrong boys Nordic skiing individual champion in school history.
Anderson, who finished runner-up by six-tenths of a second last season, had the fastest classic race and the third-fastest skate race to finish in 20 minutes, 11.1 seconds – edging Wayzata senior Colin Freed (20:15.2) by 4.1 seconds – March 12 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
On a team that had several of the state’s top skiers year-in and year-out, Anderson can now say he has done something none of them could do – win gold.
“(Anderson) was excited,” coach Steve Hopke said. “He had a big smile on his face, and his body language said, ‘Boy, I was able to do it. This year, I was able to hold on to it.’”
The Falcons ended up taking fifth overall with a 352 – 17 place points behind third-place Wayzata (369). Minneapolis Southwest won the meet with a 416, and Forest Lake took second with a 413.
“We were hoping we could be in the top five,” Hopke said. “I’d say the top five teams in the state this year are as good as any other five teams that have been at state that I can remember. It is a very strong field of skiers. It just amazes me – that over the years – how skiing has improved and the competition has just gotten tougher and tougher for these athletes.”
Winning the gold
Anderson worked toward this moment after falling just short as a junior, but he almost didn’t even get the chance. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring season and also limited the 2020 fall season to only section tournaments.
The start of the winter season was also delayed until mid-January, and the Minnesota State High School League didn’t announce there would be a state tournament until early February.
The pandemic did force certain protocols, including shorter races, no pursuit races and meets broken up into sessions to keep numbers of skiers on the course down at any one time.
The state meet had two 4K races with total times being compiled later after the Northwest Suburban Conference and 6A section meets were limited to two 3.5K races.
Hopke said that the challenge between the two is that in a pursuit, you know where you stand and what you need to do because everyone is either behind you or ahead of you.
“Basically, you really just have to dig down to give it your best shot because you know there is someone else skiing somewhere else in the race that is as good as you are,” Hopke said. “You have to be a strong-minded athlete to dig down to that next level, and Roger is really able to do that. He is just a very competitive individual.”
And of course, when you finish, you have to wait for results to be compiled before a winner is chosen.
Hopke said you could see that Anderson put it all out there and that he was happy after he finished.
“I think he had a sense that, ‘Hey, I had a good race,’” Hopke said. “I can kind of see that when he finished and came in that he put it all out there.”
Anderson started well in the classic race, finishing in 10:38. The time was the best in the field of 160 skiers with Southwest senior Victor Sparks (10:40.9) and Jefferson senior Jonathan Clarke (10:43.4) right behind.
Freed was sixth after the classic race with a time of 10:50.
Anderson was able to clinch the gold medal with a time of 9:33.1 in the skate race. Freed (9:25.2) and Southwest junior Cooper Camp (9:31.7) were the only faster skate times.
“He built a cushion, and (classic) is his strongest discipline,” Hopke said.
Camp ended up third overall in 20:28.6, and Little Falls senior Jackson Grant was fourth in 20:29.6.. Ely senior Jasper Johnston took fifth in 20:30, and Sparks was sixth in 20:31.9.
Marshall School senior Declan Hutchinson (20:35.9), Clarke (20:44.6), Eden Prairie sophomore Benon Brattebo (20:52.3) and Forest Lake junior Noah Erickson (20:58.4) were the other individual medalists.
Team finishes fifth
Anderson was also selected to the All-State team, earned with a top-25 finish, but the other three skiers that counted toward the final score all finished in the top-60.
Sophomore Alex Omodt took 46th in 22:39.7 (12:16.7 classic, 10:23 skate), and sophomore Noah Breker was 49th in 22:43.1 (12:16.2 classic, 10:26.9 skate).
Senior Leif Sicora finished 59th in 22:57.1 (12:06.1 classic, 10:51 skate).
“They have skied well all year,” Hopke said. “I think being in the top five puts us into a pretty elite group of teams..”
Freshman Boden Sundell finished 76th overall in 23:20.4 (12:44.4 classic, 10:36 skate), and senior Owen Hansmann finished 104th in 23:53 (12:35.4 classic, 11;17.6 skate). Junior Thomas Whitehouse was 114th in 24:10.1 (13:22.7 classic, 10:47.4 skate).
Anderson, Hansmann and Sicora all closed their high school careers in the meet.
“All three of them are just really strong leaders, and they are going to be missed,” Hopke said. “I am going to miss them as skiers and just having them on the team. … They have been a very good group of role models for the younger skiers.”
Breker, Bundell, Omodt and Whitehouse are a nice group of expected returners next season, and Hopke said there are other strong sophomores and juniors who didn’t race varsity this year.
“I think next year’s team could be somewhere about where we are this year,” Hopke said. “It is going to be a good team. I really think next year, we could be back at state and be a contender for a top spot.”
