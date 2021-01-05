Senior Roger Anderson finished the season with Northwest Suburban Conference and 6A section individual titles, and he ended up runner-up in the state tournament for Armstrong boys Nordic skiing.
Anderson was actually ranked first in the state following sections and was just edged out by Mounds Park Academy’s Henry Snider by six tenths of a second at state.
Snider graduated and so did third-place finisher Clark Young of Maple Grove, and that leaves Anderson as the favorite this year.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has already forced the delay to the 2021 season with practices set to resume on Jan. 4. Meets might come a little later, but no postseason plans were set by the Minnesota State High School League.
Fall teams were only allowed to have section tournaments with state meets canceled. But if there is no state Nordic meet in 2021, Anderson still returns as a favorite to win another conference and section title.
Anderson wasn’t the only successful skier for the Falcons last season with the team making state and finishing ninth overall. Tommy Brandes and Grant Juaire graduated, but five other varsity starters are expected back, which should make the Falcons a contender for a team section title once again.
Senior Leif Sicora, junior Thomas Whitehouse and sophomores Alex Omodt and Noah Breker were all at sections and state last season. Senior Owen Hansmann raced at conference.
Junior Jake Wolter, Anderson, Sicora and Whitehouse were all named captains for the 2021 campaign.
Omodt was ninth at sections, 23rd at conference and 105th at state, and Sicora was 11th at sections, 35th at conference and 114th at state.
Breker finished 16th at sections, 33rd at conference and 112th at state, and Whitehouse was 17th at sections, 48th at conference and 124th at state.
Hansmann finished 57th at conference, and sophomore Micah Miller was 80th at conference.
Overall, Armstrong was third at the conference meet behind champion Champlin Park and runner-up Maple Grove.
Champlin Park graduates all but junior Keegan Poston from its six scorers, and Maple Grove is expected to get back juniors Myles Brown and Parker Koland and sophomore Matthew Broderson from its top six.
In the section meet, Wayzata and Hopkins were the challengers against the Falcons, and St. Louis Park was fourth.
Wayzata returns senior Colin Freed and junior Noah Kaster, who were second and fifth respectively. St. Louis Park gets back senior Danny Walsh, who was seventh. Juniors Daniel Shope and Tait Myers are also expected back.
Hopkins graduated all by junior John Struyk, who was 18th, from its top four skiers.
