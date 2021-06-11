p2 spt roa blax johnson
Armstrong senior goalie Colin Johnson makes a save June 3 in the 5A section quarterfinals at Wayzata. The Falcons fell 10-5.

 (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Armstrong boys lacrosse went to Wayzata on June 3 in the 5A section quarterfinals and fell 10-5 to close the 2021 season.

The Falcons (8-6 overall) trailed 6-4 after three quarters with a comeback in sight, but the Trojans outscored Armstrong 4-1 in the final quarter.

Junior attacker Josh Mordal led the Falcons with three goals and an assist, and junior midfielder Reid Lucas added two goals.

Freshman midfielder Jameson Essen had two assists, and sophomore Nate Albrecht – who is listed at all positions – added an assist.

Wayzata senior attacker Robbie Chermak had five goals to lead the Trojans.

Senior Colin Johnson finished with six saves, including one at point blank range. Wayzata senior goalie Daniel Melnikov made 14 saves.

Armstrong actually outshot Wayzata 19-16 in the game.

Johnson closed his high school career along with seniors Neil Jurgensen, Carter Schoenberg, Ethan Kunze, Hayden Anderson, Ben Sondrall, Brandon Northrup, Mason Varian, Ryan Anderson, Nate Omodt and Josiah Coulton.

