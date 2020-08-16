Armstrong boys lacrosse was able to get out on the field Aug. 1-2 in the 2020 Minnesota High School Lacrosse Championship Showcase at Champlin Park High School.

The tournament allowed 2019 seniors to join teams in order to get some playing time together after the spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boys tournament had 14 teams participate, including defending Class 2A state champion Prior Lake and state qualifier Centennial.

Armstrong played in pool B with Eagan, Chisago Lakes, Elk River Black, Anoka, Champlin Park and Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 12-0 loss to Eagan and also lost 6-3 to Chisago Lakes and 5-4 to Anoka in pool play.

Armstrong played the Duluth Wolfpack on Aug. 2 and lost 6-1 in the consolation bracket. The Falcons later lost 7-3 to Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.

Eagan scored 40 total goals and allowed just two in the three pool games to earn the top seed in bracket play.

Eagan and third-seeded Centennial played for the tournament title, and the Cougars won.

