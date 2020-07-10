Armstrong boys golf came into the 2020 spring season with the goal of making state as a team a very real possibility.
The Falcons, which finished fifth as a team in the 6AAA section in 2019 and also took fifth overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference, were returning all six varsity members from those season-ending tournaments and another golfer who was back after missing his junior year.
Seniors Stuart Handzel and Jordan Slagle, juniors Evan Dimich and Max Korbel and sophomores Jonathon Essen and Shane Seiffert were all on varsity in 2019, and senior Tommy Buck – who was an all-conference golfer as a sophomore – was making his return after a meniscus tear during basketball season kept him out of the varsity golf lineup as a junior.
“I knew we were going to be good this year with all of those guys coming back,” coach John Knutson said. “They just worked so hard on their game that I knew they were going to be a lot better this year too. They hit it so far. I was optimistic about a team state tournament this year.”
The season was never able to happen, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic first forcing the season to be suspended in mid-March and ultimately canceled by April 23.
But the potential of the group can be seen in summer tournaments that now are able to happen. Golf is one of the lucky sports that could have social distancing easily implemented on the course to allow people to play during the pandemic, and it became the first sport to host competitions in June.
Slagle, who is headed to Augustana University in South Dakota to play golf, has already won two tournaments this summer. He shot a four-over 75 June 8 at Owatonna Country Club for his first title, and he finished with a 2-under 71 along with St. Louis Park’s Thomas Tight June 18 at Hiawatha Golf Course for his second title.
Slagle also finished tied for 12th with an 8-over 80 June 15 at The Links at Northfork, missing out on qualifying for the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship by one stroke.
Slagle was expected to be the No. 1 golfer for the Falcons in 2020. He finished 20th in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet and 29th in the 6AAA section last season.
Handzel, who is headed to college at the University of Minnesota, has two top-five finishes this summer. He was tied for third with a 7-over 78 June 12 at Greenhaven Golf Course, and he took fourth with a 1-over 74 June 18 at Hiawatha.
Handzel was 24th overall in the 6AAA section meet last season.
Buck hasn’t played in any tournaments this summer, but he was expected to rotate on the varsity team since he had a strong sophomore season. Buck finished 18th in the 2018 6AAA section tournament to help the Falcons take third as a team that year.
Buck is headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for college.
For those seniors, it was obviously disappointing to not finish their high school careers like they wanted, but Knutson said they handled it very well. The parents and coaches were probably more disappointed, he said.
“They are such good kids,” Knutson said. “I know it was tough, but they just handle things so well, especially as seniors. They are just resilient, optimistic kids. They are all leaders.
“I think they have bigger and better things on the horizon, which helps them handle that disappointment.”
When the season was first suspended, there was just over a month when there remained a small possibility that high school tournaments could happen. But Knutson said it wasn’t difficult to keep the team prepared for that scenario.
Once the restrictions of golf were lifted by Gov. Tim Walz, Knutson said he knew the boys were safely, socially distance playing and getting practice in. He also follows Irish professional golfer Padraig Harrington on Twitter and retweeted instructional videos for the team to study and keep them engaged.
“They’re a tight-knit team already,” Knutson said. “I never had any worry that if the season did happen, they would be ready to go.”
The same can be said for the four golfers expected to return in 2021. Dimich and Korbel are going to be seniors, and Essen and Seiffert will be juniors. All four of them will be the core of the varsity team and should keep the Falcons in the conference and section races.
Essen has played in four tournaments this summer. His two best finishes were June 8 at Owatonna and June 16 at Baker National Golf Course.
Essen was tied for second overall at Owatonna with a 5-over 76, and he qualified for the Minnesota PGA Junior Championship after tying for sixth with a 3-over 75.
Essen also tied for 17th in the 2020 ‘Sota Series Match Play Championship qualifier June 22 at Edinburgh Golf Course. He shot a 6-over 78.
Essen was 12th in the conference meet and 20 in the 6AAA section meet in 2019.
Dimich has played two tournaments. He just missed a Minnesota Junior PGA Championship berth by a stroke with a 6-over 78 June 16 at Baker National – finishing tied for 10th.
Dimich added a first-place finish June 22 with a 2-over 74 at Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Dimich finished tied for 40th in the conference meet and 16th in the 6AAA section meet in 2019.
Korbel played June 22 at Bemidji and finished tied for fifth overall with a 6-over 78. He finished 32nd overall in the 6AAA meet in 2019.
Seiffert has played in six tournaments this summer. He tied for third with a 9-over 81 June 10 at Whitefish Golf Course, and he also qualified for the ‘Sota Series Match Play Championship after tying for 11th with a 5-over 77 June 22 in the qualifier at Edinburgh. He also took fifth with a 7-over 77 June 24 at Oak Marsh Golf Course.
Seiffert tied for 38th in the conference last season and shot an 88 in the first round of sections.
The leadership is expected to remain high as well for next year, as some players have been integral in getting more interest in the sport.
Armstrong’s program will depend on recruiting with the hope that more middle schoolers join developmental camps started by former coach Murray Ginther. Knutson said that Dimich and Korbel went to Plymouth Middle School earlier this year to give information about the camps and talk with potential golfers.
“I thought that was such great leadership,” Knutson said. “That’s what kind of kids we have on the golf team. They are all great things and are thinking beyond themselves and trying to get kids involved.”
And that will help with Knutson’s overall goal of not only getting more young players involved with the sport at a younger age but also increasing the diversity of the team.
“I just keep wracking my brain in how we grow the game that way,” Knutson said. “I have to figure out how to get the word out earlier and younger. I think if you can get kids to play the game, how do you not fall in love with it?”
