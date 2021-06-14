Armstrong boys golf came within 15 strokes of advancing to state as a team June 7 with senior Evan Dimich tying for the individual section title and three others finishing in the top 15.
The Falcons ended up with a 595 after winning the second round with a 291 at Pioneer Creek Golf Course. Edina had five golfers in the top 10 and finished with a 580 to win the team title.
Dimich ended up tying for the section title with Edina junior Jack Wetzel by shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round. Dimich had four birdies and 13 pars to just one bogey in round two.
Dimich finished with a 73 in round one on June 2. He also had four birdies in the first round, and he had 10 pars.
Wetzel also shot a 142 (69-73) and finished behind Dimich in a scorecard playoff.
Armstrong junior Shane Seiffert also advanced to state, as he took eighth with a 150 (74-76). Seiffert finished with two birdies and 13 pars in round one and two birdies and 10 pars in round two.
The other three state qualifiers were Wayzata senior Dylan Nelko, Wayzata junior Wyatt Carlson and Hopkins sophomore Max Wolf. Nelko was third with a 145 (68-77), and Carlson was seventh with a 149 (72-77). Wolf was 10th with a 151 (79-72).
Edina had four others in the top 10. Junior Andrew Cavender was fourth with a 146 (70-76), and eighth-grader Torger Ohe was fifth with a 146 (73-73). Senior Scott Sipprell was sixth with a 148 (73-75), and junior Charlie Nasby took ninth with a 151 (77-74).
Armstrong junior Jonathon Essen just missed a state berth. He also finished with a 151 (80-71), but he lost a playoff and settled for 11th.
Essen had six total birdies and 18 pars in the tournament.
Senior Max Korbel was 15th overall with a 152 (77-75). He had four birdies and 22 pars in two rounds.
Seniors TJ Opat and Matthew Shapiro also competed. Opat finished 32nd with a 170 (86-84), and Shapiro was 36th with a 189 (94-95).
Opat had three birdies and 15 pars in the tournament, and Shapiro finished with nine pars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.