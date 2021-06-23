Armstrong senior Evan Dimich had a strong finish to his high school career June 15-16 at the Class 3A state boys golf meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Dimich, who took home a gold medal in the 6AAA section tournament, finished 26th overall in a tremendous field, finishing with a 6-over 150 in two rounds.
Just how challenging was this field? Northfield junior Nate Stevens took home the individual title with a Class 3A state record 10-under par score of 134. That score also tied The Blake School’s Derek Hitchner’s Class 2A state champion score of 134 from 2016.
Minnetonka senior Ian Meyer was runner-up with an 8-under par 136 – the second best score in state history. And eight other golfers finished under par for the tournament. Four other golfers were just 1-over par, and two others were 2-over par.
That is a very strong top 16 in 2021 after no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dimich was actually four strokes behind the leader after an even-par 72 in round one. He started on the West course, which was the back nine, and he had six pars and three bogeys.
The front nine was much stronger, which was the East course. He birdied the second, fourth and sixth holes and parred the rest.
The back nine was tough once again in round two on Wednesday. Dimich had two pars and two bogeys before he birdied the 14th hole. Dimich closed out the West course with three bogeys and a par.
Dimich had a shot to finish in the top 20 with three straight pars, birdies on the fourth and fifth holes and two more pars. But he bogeyed the eighth and ninth holes to drop him back to 26th.
Dimich was an All-Northwest Suburban Conference golfer with his strong mid-conference and conference final total score of 156 and a best 10 of 14 score of 380. He finished ranked 33rd in the entire state this season.
Seiffert takes 59th
Junior Shane Seiffert also advanced to state this season, and he finished 59th overall with a two-round score of 160 (16-over par).
Seiffert had a stronger second round, shooting a 5-over par on June 16. He birdied the second and sixth hole on the East course and finished with 10 pars.
Seiffert birdied the fourth hole in round one and had five pars.
Seiffert also earned all-conference this season with 10 of 14 rounds score of 392.
Junior Jonathan Essen, who just missed state, was another all-conference golfer with a mid-conference and conference final score of 159 and a 10 of 14 rounds score of 379.
Seiffert and Essen are expected back to lead Armstrong in 2022.
