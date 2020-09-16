Armstrong boys cross country improved to 4-0 overall in the Northwest Suburban Conference in 2020 with a 48-15 win Sept. 11 against Park Center at Central Park in Brooklyn Park.
The Falcons finished with the five fastest runners in the meet, and all seven varsity runners finished in the top eight.
Sophomore Noah Breker, who qualified for the Class 2A state meet in 2019, won the meet in 17 minutes, 14 seconds. It was the second meet win for Breker this season.
Senior Dylan Bartness was next in 17:19, and sophomore Alexander Omodt took third in 17:28. He has been either first or second in every meet this season.
Seniors Owen Hansmann and Ryan Anderson were fourth and fifth. Hansmann finished in 17:49, and Anderson was next in 18:28.
Junior Brett de Kooker was seventh overall in 18:57, and sophomore Grant Redelsheimer was eighth in 20:13.
There were also eight PRs – junior Titus Hermanson (24:41), sophomores Benjamin Squires (20:59), Antonio Guerrero Garcia (24:51) and freshman Andrew Brincks (21:06), eighth-graders Owen McNutt (25:06) and Quinn Himmelberg (27:13) and seventh-grader Joshua Sweeney (24:48).
Armstrong is in the West division of the Northwest Suburban Conference and has wins over Osseo, Park Center and Totino Grace. The Falcons also have a win over Centennial, which are in the North division.
In a shortened season due to COVID-19, the times and places during the regular season will most likely determine postseason awards.
