In a normal year, Armstrong boys cross country would be preparing to run at state after becoming a 6AA section champion for the first time in school history.
The last time the Falcons made state was 2006 – out of the 5AA section – but as a 6AA section champion, expectations would have been much higher.
For starters, one or both 6AA section qualifiers have been in the top three in the Class 2A tournament every year since 2014, with 6AA champions winning the title several times as well.
As a winner, Armstrong would have been one of the favorites to challenge for a team state title. And even with no state tournament, the Falcons ended the year as the third-ranked team in Class 2A.
“We were surprised with how well they did, and it was an incredible finish,” coach Robb Stephens said. “It was a lot of fun for all of us. We have been in that section, that is known as the section of death, for a long time. And we have been on the receiving end of being left out of the state meet before. So we are all well aware of what that is like.”
The section meet continued the success from the regular season, with Armstrong going undefeated in conference duals and also finishing first in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet.
But this year was completely different, and that had the coaches look at the season with a different lens before it began. No one knew if there would even be a season in 2020 all the way to the beginning of August.
“It’s kind of sad that we are not able to go to a state meet, but at the same time, we were able to race,” Stephens said. “These guys were able to have an undefeated season – which is incredible. That’s the first time that that has happened for my teams.”
There were changes that needed to be made with how the season was run due to COVID-19 protocols from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota State High School League.
For starters, the season was shortened. There was also the competition changes with the Falcons only facing conference opponents during the regular season and only having duals and triangular races.
The section race had groups of four teams at a time, so that was the largest race Armstrong was in all year.
Stephens said it took a lot of work from the athletes and the coaching staff, and he feels like they went above and beyond what was asked.
For races, Stephens said they decided to socially distance themselves in the starting box, not just from other teams but with the Falcons’ runners as well. Parents were also supportive and wore masks and kept their distance from the students.
At practices, Stephens said he spray painted dots on the ground to make a grid for teammates to be distanced while stretching and doing exercises.
“We did everything we could, and it worked out,” Stephens said. “We did not have a single COVID case on our team, so that was pretty amazing that the kids were able to pull that off. And I feel really fortunate about that, and I know a lot of teams weren’t that lucky.”
It also helped that the team tried to remain real about the situation being bigger than one person or the team. Stephens said the Falcons understood that he and his wife have elderly parents, as do the assistant coaches.
Many of the athletes also have grandparents, so they all wanted to make sure other people didn’t get hurt.
“They are hard working, caring kids and it shows,” Stephens said.
As for the success, Stephens attributed much of it to the growth of the team through training in the summer and for learning how to be front-runners in smaller races, something the team was not used to from the past.
Stephens said the boys remained grounded and worked together to make sure everyone was ready to go. They translated to the season with Armstrong being hungry and ready to compete to make the best of the situation.
And on the course, they learned to compete against themselves to push their times, another reason they were able to win the section title, Stephens said.
The Falcons didn’t even get put in the top-seeded race. They had to wait for the final race before knowing they had won.
During the race, the boys didn’t get overwhelmed, instead taking what they learned from the smaller meets throughout the year to push each other.
“Through that experience, they became pretty good at it, and they became more and more confident in their ability,” he said.
While there were personal records up and down the lineup in 2020, there weren’t any huge PRs that normally come in a year with 20-team invitationals against top competition in the state.
Still, there was a lot of individual success, and Stephens said that came from them learning to put it all together.
Seniors Dylan Bartness (16 minutes, 29 seconds) and Owen Hansmann (16:55), junior Brett de Kooker (17:55) and sophomores Noah Breker (16:23), Alex Omodt (16:30) and Grant Redelsheimer (18:19) – who all raced in the 6AA section meet – had PRs in 2020.
“They learned that you can’t wait for someone else to make the race happen,” Stephens said. “You have to make it happen. And that changed. That definitely changed with my guys, and they matured an awful lot this year in that process.”
There are five seniors that closed their high school cross country careers. Seniors Ryan Anderson, Bartness and Hansmann were some of the top varsity runners on the squad, and Evan Smith and Lathe Talbot were also on the roster for JV races.
“I love those guys,” Stephens said. “I have never had a group of seniors quite like this group.”
Anderson is a three-sport athlete, also playing lacrosse and hockey. Stephens said he brings a “tenacity” to cross country that other guys on the team don’t have.
“He’s not able to do the same level of training as my other runners are over the summer because of other commitments that he has, but he is just a competitor and it is really cool to see that,” Stephens said. “He taught my other guys just to be able to throw down.”
Bartness and Hansmann are both student-athletes that want to do their best but also want everyone else to do their best. They also both care about others.
Bartness was almost like a coach in the program in 2020, and Hansmann was also there to pick up his teammates – even when it came to making sure the varsity equipment was collected at the end of the year.
“They do a great job of pulling everybody else along,” Stephens said. “They have helped our program from top-to-bottom to encourage other guys, even our middle schoolers, to run faster and more efficiently.”
Armstrong will miss the seniors, but there is still a “great foundation” in place with top runners like Breker and Omodt.
Omodt missed all of 2019 with an injury, and Breker had an injury during the summer. But both took their time getting back to the course, listened to their bodies and to coaches and made sure to slowly work themselves up to racing to their potential.
“The future for those guys is going to be really bright,” Stephens said. “They’re fit. They’re not afraid to compete. They’re not afraid to try new things.”
Breker and Omodt are also expected to pull other guys along on the team and set an example for them. That brings excitement to the program with both on the team for two more years.
“Hopefully, we can get back to some larger invitationals and they can really race like we are used to,” Stephens said.
