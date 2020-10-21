History was made on Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Armstrong boys cross country claimed its first 6AA section championship in school history, finishing one point ahead of defending champion Eden Prairie with a 49.
The Falcons joined the 6AA section in 2007, a year after claiming the 5AA section championship, and finished fourth overall as a team. That was the highest 6AA finish until now.
There is no state meet this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic or Armstrong would be making its first appearance as a team since 2006. The Falcons finished 10th at state that season.
Armstrong had four runners in the top 10, a key reason for the title.
Sophomore Alex Omodt led the way with a fifth-place finish in 16 minutes, 30.79 seconds, which is a personal record time.
Sophomore Noah Breker was next in seventh place in 16:34.77, and senior Dylan Bartness came in ninth in 16:36.37.
Senior Owen Hansmann just missed his PR by about a second in the final race, taking 10th overall in 16:56.97.
Senior Ryan Anderson finished the scoring with an 18th-place finish in 17:08.87, which was also just over a second away from his PR.
Sophomore Grant Redelsheimer took 65th in 18:50.55, and junior Brett de Kooker was 72nd in 19:22.08.
Minnetonka sophomore Nick Gilles won the individual title in 16:12.19, and Eden Prairie had the second- and third-place finishers in seniors Alex Gutierrez (16:19.19) and Jack Gschwendtner (16:19.21). Wayzata freshman Daniel McCollor was fourth in 16:29.37.
Edina was the third place team with a 97, and Minnetonka took fourth with a 102. Wayzata was fifth with a 105.
