Armstrong boys cross country didn’t add juniors Noah Breker and Alex Omodt to the varsity lineup Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve, getting others some experience.
Breker and Omodt are two of the fastest distance runners in the state, but without them, the Falcons still ended up 16th out of 22 teams with a 465.
Junior Grant Redelsheimer, who has been the third runner on varsity most of the season, led the way with a 65th-place finish in 18 minutes, 36.87 seconds.
Junior Benjamin Squires was next on the team with an 84th-place finish in 18:52.01, and freshman Samuel Majewski took 90th in 19:00.79. Senior Ryan Wilkinson added a 108th-place finish in 19:27.62, and sophomore Andrew Brincks was 118th in 19:39.63.
Five other runners also competed on varsity.
Senior Thomas Whitehouse (20:00.65), sophomore Jake Wilkinson (20:00.77) and senior Isaac Eshbach (20:00.9) were 130th-132nd, respectively. Freshman Gabriel Wiegert took 141st in 20:17.36, and senior Jayden Overdahl took 144th in 20:20.51.
The Northwest Nighthawks won the meet with a 97, and Maple Grove (110) and Blaine (116) were second and third.
Senior Luke Swanson led the Nighthawks with an eighth-place finish in 16:51.78, and freshman Gannon Ferrens led Maple Grove with a seventh-place finish in 16:46.38. Sophomore River Santiago led Blaine with a third-place finish in 16:29.24.
The boys junior varsity team was 13th with a 496. Junior Antonio Guerrero Garcia led the JV team with a 71st-place finish in 20:57.65.
