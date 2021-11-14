Armstrong is celebrating not one but two Class 3A state boys cross country individual medals in 2021.
Juniors Noah Breker and Alex Omodt made the best of their chance to compete after they helped lead the team to a 2020 section team title and missed out on state with no final tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breker, during this third time as a state qualifier, nearly won the individual title Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College after leading after the one- and two-mile markers. But he fell back to second and took home the silver medal in 15 minutes, 25.13 seconds, behind Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles (15:22.81).
“I’m happy, not satisfied,” said Breker, who also won conference and section titles this season. “I mean I wanted to win. It was really close. Nick just had a bit more at the end. Next year, coming back, I am going to do everything I can just to still be there.”
Omodt had his best race of his career to go from 14th at the two-mile marker to 10th overall in a personal best time of 15:49.67.
Omodt was 25th after one mile, but he kept pushing and once he saw some of the state’s top runners just in front, he knew it was time to give it his all. He jumped up nine spots to 14 with the 10th fastest time in the second mile in the field.
“It was awesome,” Omodt said. “The first mile felt fast, but I was controlled, and I was at like 25th place and was like, I have to climb. And then I got in front of my pack by the second mile, and I just picked one-by-one. I saw Sam Scott ahead, and that really encouraged me to push all the way in. And I have no regrets after the race. I gave it my all.”
Omodt said he came into state with a sub-16 minute goal and was pushing for an All-State berth, which goes to the top 25 finishers.
But when the opportunity came to go for a medal, Omodt didn’t want it to pass by.
“I didn’t think I was going to get top 10 at all, so when people are telling me I was 12th, I’m like I have to push,” Most said. “I’ve got to do this. I’ve come all this way with all this training this whole season. I wanted to capitalize at state, and I did that.”
For Breker, he said the first two miles seemed pretty relaxed with everything speeding up for the final mile. But he said he thought he came in with a great mindset and took advantage of great November weather – little wind, warm temperatures and a sunny day that led to a dry, compacted course.
But while Breker enjoys the moment, he said he is always creating more goals to get better.
“I’ve been focusing on hitting goals ever since I was in seventh grade,” he said. “Every summer, I just keep putting in the work, and I have the mindset of, I need to achieve my goals. It is amazing to hit them, but I am never really satisfied.”
And of course, that has also pushed his teammate, Omodt, who also started in seventh grade. He and Breker continue to challenge one another.
“It’s such a good relationship, a competitive relationship,” Omodt said. “And we push each other really hard each day at practice, and I mean it shows here that we give it our all every single day.”
Both Breker and Omodt did, of course, earn All-State selections, and they are both expected to race again with the rest of the top-10 finishers Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional meet, which also includes runners and teams from Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
This year’s regional is at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Other top-10 finishers from Class 3A state were Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker (15:30.71), Andover senior Gabe Birkmeier (15:34.97), White Bear Lake senior Ernest Mattson (15:36.27), Minneapolis Washburn junior Aidan Jones (15:37.18), Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage (15:40.37), Mounds View junior Elliott McArthur (15:42.37) and St. Michael-Albertville senior Caden Nordberg (15:46.98).
There is no Nike Cross National meet in 2021, but Breker said he and the other top runners are also looking to race at the Footlocker Midwest Regionals Saturday, Nov. 27, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Teams and runners from Minnesota are joined by competitors from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
As for next season, Breker said this was a lot of fun, but he looks to help get the entire team past sections in 2022.
“As a team, we hope to come here next year for sure,” Breker said. “We just need to work on our other guys getting up, but we have a really strong 1-2.”
