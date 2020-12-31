Armstrong boys basketball might be dealing with the graduations of some of its best players from a year ago, but there are three key returners expected to take on a much larger role.
The Falcons finished 19-8 overall in 2019-20 and fell to fifth-seeded Wayzata by two points in the 6AAAA section quarterfinal.
A big reason for the near-20 win season was due to the play of the now graduated Jake Breitbach, Hezekiah Iyawe, Adam Biewen and Benhur Solomon. They finished with a combined 1,243 points.
Usually when a team loses that much talent, they enter either a retooling season or a rebuilding season. But Armstrong looks to be in good shape with some of the talented, experienced players that are coming back.
Senior 6-foot guard D’Sean Larkins, senior 6-foot-4 forward Dylan Inniger and junior 6-foot-1 guard Peyton Newbern are all coming back after success from a year ago. And while, they will now be expected to do more in much bigger roles, they are expected to be some of the top players in the state.
Larkins, who is ranked 68th on Prep Hoops for the Class of 2021, finished with 186 points last season, and Newbern, who is ranked 51st on Prep Hoops for the Class of 2022, had 125 points.
Inniger, who is ranked 186th on Prep Hoops for the class of 2021, added 149 points.
There will be a need for others to fill out the starting lineup, bench and reserve positions. And one possible elevation could be in line for 5-foot-9 guard Seth Newbern, who is on the Prep Hoops watch list for freshmen.
There are others from last year’s roster that had some limited time on the floor. Seniors 6-foot guard Joshua Ruedenberg (five points), 5-foot-10 guard Jackson Doss (six points), 6-foot guard Sam Stanslaski (seven points), 6-foot guard Cade Kuempel (six points) and 6-foot-4 forward Mac Olson (two points) all had baskets on varsity a season ago.
Senior 5-foot-9 guard Jake Engwall, junior 6-foot-5 forward Kayden College and junior 6-foot guard Hans Madave was also on the varsity/junior varsity roster last season.
The players back will be asked to much more in 2021, and they will have to do so in a shortened season. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to Gov. Tim Walz putting the prep winter season on pause since Nov. 28.
Practices are set to resume on Jan. 4 with games coming afterward, though game dates are not set at the moment.
Also postseason plans are not yet finalized by the Minnesota State High School League. The fall season only featured section tournaments with state meets being canceled.
So there will be a quick learning curve for the team to not only grow as a unit but for more inexperienced players to get up to speed with varsity-level competition.
Conference preview
Armstrong plays in the difficult Northwest Suburban West Conference, and the Falcons were fourth last season with a 7-5 record.
Park Center won the conference for the third straight season with an 11-1 record, and Spring Lake Park was second at 9-3. The Pirates and Panthers were set to play in the 5AAAA section final before the pandemic canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season.
Park Center lost most of its scoring production from a year ago with the main starting lineup and top scorers gone, but there is some good talent returning and a drop off might not be coming.
Senior 6-foot-3 guard Jalen Cook, senior 6-foot-6 center James Parker, senior 6-foot-2 guard Dawson Rudolph and junior 6-foot-3 guard Braeden Carrington are some of the top returners.
Carrington finished with 141 points, and Cook added 93 points. Parker collected 88 points, and Rudolph had 40 points.
Spring Lake Park also lost some key players from a season ago. Senior 6-foot-4 forward Kaleb Skelly, senior 6-foot-3 guard Trey Johnston, senior 6-foot-3 forward Fitzgerald Wreh and junior 6-foot-4 forward Nick Ojile are some of the best players back for the Panthers.
Skelly finished with 272 points, and Johnston had 185 points. Ojile had 87 points, and Wreh had 30 points.
Totino-Grace was third in the conference at 8-4, and the Eagles have all of its top players back from last season.
Sophomore 6-foot-3 guard Taison Chatman and sophomore 6-foot-4 forward CJ O’Hara are the top two players back for Totino-Grace.
Senior 6-foot-6 forward Devin Burger, senior 6-foot-6 forward Joe Alt, senior 6-foot guard DJ Akpati, senior 6-foot-4 forward Carter Weierke and sophomore 6-foot-4 forward Tommy Humphries are also back for the Eagles.
Chatman had 381 points, and O’Hara finished with 376 points. Burger was next with 289 points, and Alt had 205 points. Akpati finished with 195 points, and Humphries had 166. Weierke chipped in 155.
Totino-Grace also gets junior 6-foot-6 forward Demarion Watson-Saulsberry as a transfer from Minnehaha Academy. Watson-Saulsberry finished with 73 points.
Rogers (3-9), Osseo (3-9) and Elk River (1-11) were at the bottom of the conference.
Osseo is expected to be much improved in 2021 despite one player transferring. Senior 6-foot-4 forward Michael McIntyre and juniors 6-foot-4 forward Josh Ola-Joseph, 6-foot guard Bernard Omooria, 6-foot-1 guard Tyriece Waits and 6-foot-9 center Blessed Barhayiga are all back.
Ola-Joseph had 284 points, and Omooria finished with 236. Waits was next with 153 points, and McIntyre added 75. Barhayiga was next with 72 points.
Junior 6-foot point guard Peyton Belka is the top player back for Rogers. He had 134 points last season.
Elk River brings back junior 6-foot-8 center Brandon Melchior and junior 5-foot-11 guard Parker Behne. Melchior had 241 points, and Behne added 214.
Junior 6-foot-2 forward Caleb Gillquist is also back after scoring 51 points last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.