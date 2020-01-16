This season’s Armstrong boys basketball team is different from last year, but the Falcons once again proved to be a thorn in the side of Park Center.
Armstrong (9-1 overall, 2-0 Northwest Suburban West) defeated the second-ranked Pirates 76-73 Jan. 9 on its home floor. Exactly a year prior, the Falcons defeated a then, top-ranked Park Center team on the road.
But while earning a huge regular-season win is nothing new, Armstrong’s 2019-20 squad is in a much different position than a year ago.
One, while some of the playmakers remain the same, several varsity newcomers or those who played limited minutes are making a difference now. Two, the Falcons have just one loss, against seventh-ranked Hopkins to open the season, compared to three at the same last year.
Three, the win over the Pirates put Armstrong on a nine-game winning streak with plenty still to improve on.
“The feeling is great,” senior guard Adam Biewen said. “Obviously, they are a great team so any time you beat Park Center, it’s fun and a good win. We are going to have two big games next week too.
“So we just have to come back to practice, keep working hard and keep it rolling next week.”
The Falcons trailed 36-27 at halftime with the offense not playing as well as they had hoped and Park Center taking advantage in transition.
The Pirates still led 50-39 with under 13 minutes to go when suddenly, everything changed. Sophomore guard Peyton Newbern started a 21-3 run that handed Armstrong its first lead since it was 5-3 in the first half. The Falcons never trailed again.
During the run. Senior guard Jake Breitbach found senior forward Hezekiah Iyawe for a basket inside, and senior forward Benhur Solomon scored a basket inside on a pass by junior guard Dylan Inniger.
Iyawe then battled for a loose ball after being defended well and punched the ball out to Solomon, who had 10 points, for a 3-pointer to cut Armstrong’s deficit to 50-48.
“We weren’t playing our game,” Iyawe said. “We were rushing on offense. Our defense was pretty bad. So during the half, we just talked about straightening those things out, and that is what we did in the second half.”
Breitbach hit two free throws to the game at 50-50, but Park Center senior guard Josh Brown, who had 19 points, hit his own 3-pointer to give the lead back to the Pirates.
But not too long after that, Inniger hit a 3-pointer from the corner near the Falcons’ bench, and Breitbach, who had 18 points, added a couple of free throws and a floater inside after an offensive rebound by Iyawe to make it 57-53 Armstrong.
Iyawe, who later used a nifty spin move inside to score another basket, was scrappy all night on the boards and inside. He finished with 12 points.
“It is just what (coach Jon Bryant) preaches,” Iyawe said. “He says that every possession is a fight, and he said the other way we were going to get back into the game is if we take it possession by possession.”
That is when Biewen took over.
Biewen continually worked himself wide open on the perimeter. He hit one that made it 60-53 with 5:35 to go, and he drilled another one to make it 69-62 after a timeout with about two minutes to go.
Biewen had 10 of his team-leading 20 points in the final six minutes of the game.
“My guys found me open,” Biewen said. “One of the plays was a set play for me come out to wing, which I’m glad I hit that one because that was a big shot. Yeah, I was just trying to find the open spot, and my guys found me open.”
The Falcons’ lead was cut to 73-69 after a 3-pointer by Pirates’ senior guard David Ijadimbola, who had 17 points. But Biewen had the assist of the game with a long pass to Breitbach for an easy layup with 15 seconds left.
Park Center senior guard/forward Detavius Frierson, who had 15 points, scored two quick baskets late. But Armstrong was able to hit enough free throws down the stretch to earn the win.
There is still a lot of season left, and there will be several other big games that might prove to be much more important than the win over the Pirates. But Biewen said that the Falcons are confident right now and ready for the next challenge.
“At the beginning of the season, we were still trying to get used to new guys on the team, trying to get used to the offense,” Biewen said. “Now, I think we are really coming together, and the new guys are getting used to the offense, moving the ball more.
“Team chemistry has definitely gotten a lot better since the beginning of the season, so I think we will be a dangerous team toward the end of the season.”
