It was an all Robbinsdale battle March 19 in the 6AAAA section semifinals, but third-seeded Armstrong couldn’t overcome a fast start for second-seeded Cooper in an 84-57 loss.

The Falcons (12-8 overall) fell behind by 22 points at halftime and they couldn’t chip away in the second half, only getting as close as 19 points.

Armstrong started slow, trailing 25-5 before junior guard Jamez Garner knocked down a deep 2-point jump shot on a pass from senior guard D’Sean Larkins.

Junior guard Peyton Newbern later hit a free throw and scored inside to cut the deficit to 28-10, but the Hawks kept coming, forcing turnovers and getting quick baskets.

The Falcons were down 40-11 before ending the half on an 11-4 run to give a little bit of momentum.

Freshman guard Seth Newbern, Peyton Newbern, Larkins and Garner all scored to close the first half.

But the momentum didn’t carry over in the second half with the Hawks keeping a 20-plus point lead for much of it.

Larkins led Armstrong with 20 points, and Seth Newbern added 13. Garner had nine points, and Peyton Newbern had all of his seven points in the first half. Inniger hit two 3-pointers in the second half, and junior guard Devin Jones also chipped in with a basket.

Senior guards Josh Ruedenberg, Sam Stanslaski, Jackson Doss and Cade Kuempel, forward Macallister Olson, Larkins and Inniger all closed their high school careers in the loss.

Armstrong 67, Washburn 49

The Falcons opened the 6AAAA section playoffs March 16 with a 67-49 win over Minneapolis Washburn.

Armstrong jumped out to a 37-20 lead at halftime against the sixth-seeded Millers and did enough in the second half to hold onto the double-digit lead.

Inniger and Larkins led the Falcons with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Kuempel had eight points, and Garner chipped in with seven points. Seth Newbern added six points.

