Armstrong boys basketball has a new head coach, and it is a familiar face.
Assistant principal Rob Ware is taking the reins of the program after the departure of Jon Bryant.
Ware found out from activities and athletics director Larry Tate that he would be getting the job while finishing up a parent meeting with a student who happened to be on the basketball team.
He said it felt like a “blessing.”
“Man, I was ecstatic,” Ware said. “I knew that it was going to be a tough, competitive interview process, which it was. And with me being a principal in the building, there were some questions on, ‘Hey, can you manage both positions and stuff?’ So I knew there were other hurdles that I needed to cross, and when I found out, man I was excited. It just made me reflect.”
Ware, who is in year two as the assistant principal and will remain in that role while being head coach, has a lot of experience both playing basketball to coaching basketball.
He was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track and field while at Minneapolis Henry. He helped the basketball team earn a Class 3A state runner-up finish under coach Larry McKenzie in 1998 – which was the beginning of that school’s six-year run of state berths that culminated with four straight Class 3A state titles from 2000-2003. Ware also was All-State in track and field at Henry.
Ware began coaching at Crown College in St. Paul, as an assistant for three years. He was also an assistant coach at Minnetonka High School for nine years before becoming head coach at Totino-Grace for two years. He was the principal and head basketball coach at Maranatha Christian Academy for a few years before coming over to Armstrong, where he was an assistant boys basketball coach as well.
Ware has also been an AAU basketball director at Urban Ventures Athletics and a Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball academy director.
Ware said he took time to reflect on this path when he learned he was going to be the head coach for the Falcons.
“I have known my whole life that I wanted to work with kids and youth and I knew sports was going to be one way of that, and then I also knew that I wanted to be in education,” Ware said. “And I am glad that I am able to be a principal – because that was one of my goals to be a principal at a high school level, like Armstrong High School – and then to still be able to coach the game that I love, which is basketball.”
Ware said that Armstrong High School is a really good school which is why he is excited to coach there, even if he feels biased by already having a job in the building.
He said that the diversity throughout the school is very important, as well as the program being in one of the toughest conferences in the state – the Northwest Suburban with teams like Park Center, Champlin Park, Maple Grove, Totino-Grace and Spring Lake Park.
The Falcons also play in a section with teams like Hopkins, Cooper and Wayzata.
“You want to play at the highest level as a player, and you want to coach at the highest level,” Ware said. “Just being around as an assistant coach at Minnetonka for nine seasons and being a part of the Lake Conference and then coaching in the Northwest Suburban before at Totino-Grace – definitely, man, getting back at that level is huge.”
It also helps to be able to coach in the same place that he works, Ware said. Being able to be close to students and to build relationships with youth is a huge reason why he is in education and why he loves education, Ware said.
“It also just has that extra support if you really need to go physically talk to somebody,” Ware said. “I can go and find this person in the building, and I don’t have to wait until practice time starts. I think that is a huge extra support system for all of the kids within the program – ninth grade through varsity.”
Leading with core values
Ware is hoping to bring a championship-level mentality to the program with the main goals every season being to win conference, section and state titles.
“That’s our foundation – as far as guiding us, what our offseason looks like and how hard we are practicing once we get in the season, that we are really trying to be at that championship level,” he said.
But four core values will be at the heart of every team, he said. Those are joy, mindfulness, compassion and competition.
Ware said he and his staff will break down those values further and give examples on-and-off the court, but the goal is “to use this game of basketball to the good of our young men on-and-off the court, especially for the game of life.”
And things are moving fast already as the COVID-19 pandemic is hopefully beginning to show signs of ending in the next few months. Ware said the last week was the first one with students coming back into the building, and it has been crazy getting everyone used to in-person classes again.
“For me, I jumped into education to help you and to build some relationships whether you play sports or not,” Ware said. “And I would say that that has been my niche, building relationships with all students. And not having students in the building and not being able to have those physical conversations – they can see you and you can see them – has been tough as an educator.
“I am happy that they are back in the building. I’m glad that we can get back into a new normal – that we’ll actually get to see the students – and I think it is very key for our students and players to have those relationships.”
But Ware is also getting started as the head coach too, setting summer dates for youth sessions and setting dates in June and July for the breakfast club situation with weights and conditioning and overall skill development.
And Ware said he is also focused on sharing the core values with returning players from this past year’s squad.
“We are just trying to get as many touches as we can with the guys, that way we can have a really good offseason once those summer months hit,” he said.
Learning through experience
Ware said his past experiences as a coach have taught him a lot, and he hopes to bring those lessons with him to the Armstrong program.
While every coach wants to win and win a lot, he said the wins will come by doing all of the little things – the things behind the scenes before a 7 p.m. game. But the main focus has to be the “overall development of the student-athlete and making sure your staff is diverse to be able to reach every kid in your program that is ninth through varsity level.”
“And that is not just getting to know them as a basketball player but also just things like – What do they like? What are their future goals?” he said. “Using basketball to teach them those life lessons of what hard work looks like, feels like.”
