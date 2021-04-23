Armstrong seniors Dylan Inniger and D’Sean Larkins were both named to the first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference team this year, and junior Jamez Garner was listed as an honorable mention.
The Falcons finished 12-8 overall and fell to rival Cooper in the 6AAAA section semifinals this season, but they also played several top teams in the state in the Northwest Suburban Conference and had chances to win against teams like Champlin Park, Maple Grove and Park Center.
The 6-foot-5 Inniger and the 6-foot Larkins were key pieces this season, routinely leading the team in points. And Garner stepped up into a key role this season with added minutes.
Larkins also helped facilitate the offense, and he is ranked 68th in the state as a point guard. He averaged 18.4 points per game and finished with 368 points.
Larkins had a game-winning buzzer beater this season. He could score anywhere on the floor, and he could create his own shot. Larkins also routinely found Inniger open around the perimeter, as two complemented each other.
Inniger was a 3-point specialist who could also score at the rim. He averaged 16.8 points per game and finished with 302.
Both Larkins and Inniger were also strong defenders, creating steals or tipping passes.
The 5-foot-9 Garner averaged 7.4 points per game, but he reached double digits several times and finished with 147 points.
He liked to get open around the free-throw line and also scored at the rim and made free throws. And he played point guard when Larkins wasn’t on the floor.
Garner is one of the returners expected back next season, and will likely take on even more of a role as one of the more experienced varsity players on the squad.
