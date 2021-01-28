Armstrong boys basketball begins the 2021 season 2-1 overall after splitting two games last week.
The loss came against Class 3A second-ranked Totino-Grace Jan. 20 with a rough second half in a 75-52 defeat.
The Falcons and Eagles were tied 30-30 at halftime, but some missed shots and a strong inside game helped Totino-Grace dominate the second half.
Armstrong bounced back Jan. 22 in an 82-64 win over Coon Rapids – using a strong second half to put the Cardinals away. The Falcons led by five at halftime before outscoring Coon Rapids 44-31 in the second half.
In both games, Senior guards D’Sean Larkins and Dylan Inniger and junior guard Peyton Newbern were among the scoring leaders.
Those three players are beginning to show their potential this season with the previous top three scorers all graduating.
Newbern had 17 points in the loss to Totino-Grace and 15 points in the win over Coon Rapids. Larkins had nine points in the loss to the Eagles and 17 points against the Cardinals, and Inniger had 13 points against Totino-Grace and a season-high 32 points against Coon Rapids.
Junior Jamez Garner, sophomore Owen Skram and freshman Seth Newbern also added contributions against Totino-Grace. Skram had nine points, and Newbern and Garner each had two points.
Seth Newbern added five points against Coon Rapids, and Garner also scored two points.
Seniors Cade Kuempel, Sam Stanslaski and Josh Ruedenberg and junior Devin Jones had a combined 11 points against the Cardinals.
Totino-Grace 75, Armstrong 52
It was a tough second half start that doomed the Falcons in the loss to Totino-Grace.
The Eagles had a 14-0 run before a Peyton Newbern basket and a steal and a layup by Larkins put Armstrong on the board in the second half.
Junior Demarion Watson had 13 of his 21 points in the second half for Totino-Grace, and sophomore CJ O’Hara had 10 of his 17 points in the second half. Sophomores Tommy Humphries (14 points) and Patrick Bath (nine points) combined for 12 points in the second half.
The first half was a much different story for the Falcons with an early lead. Peyton Newbern tipped a pass to Larkins who later found Inniger for a 3-pointer to make it 9-2.
Inniger and Peyton Newbern later had back-to-back baskets to make it 13-8, but the Eagles jumped ahead 17-13 with a 3-pointer by senior DJ Akpati and a four-point play by Humphries.
Armstrong answered with a 15-4 run to give them a 28-21 lead.
Peyton Newbern drove into the paint before kicking the ball out to an open Inniger for a 3-pointer, and Skram and Inniger later drained back-to-back 3-pointers after another two kick outs by Peyton Newbern.
Seth Newbern added basket, and Peyton Newbern scored inside after a pass by Inniger and added two free throws to build the seven-point lead.
Watson scored twice, and Bath had a 3-point play to tie the game at 28-28, and Peyton Newbern and Humphries exchanged baskets before halftime.
