Armstrong boys basketball coach Jon Bryant anticipated getting the second seed for the 6AAAA section tournament following a 19-7 regular season.
However, a block of voters disagreed, despite the Falcons having the second-best record in the section behind No. 1 Hopkins (22-4), having wins over seventh-ranked Maple Grove and eighth-ranked Park Center and cracking the top 10 in the Class 4A coaches poll for several weeks.
When Armstrong was seeded fourth instead, that positioning gave the Falcons a much tougher game March 4 in the opening round, and they lost to fifth-seeded Wayzata 54-52 in overtime due to a last-second shot.
“Armstrong is a really good basketball team and should have been the No. 2 seed,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said after the game. “And I thought we should have been the No. 4 seed. Tonight’s game was a game between two teams that really wanted to win.”
During the regular season, the Falcons defeated Wayzata 66-61, so most people assumed the section game would yield similar competitiveness. The first half ended with Armstrong leading 28-25 and to that point in the game, neither coach had taken a timeout. They knew they might need all five in the second half.
The Falcons opened the second half with a 9-0 run, which ended with senior guard Jake Breitbach driving down the lane for a basket on a scoop shot. Suddenly, the score was 37-25 Falcons.
Wayzata responded with a 7-0 run on baskets by juniors Kody Williams and Eddie Beeninga and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Camden Heide. As the game wore on, the score was tied several times – 45-45 and 47-47 in regulation, and 49-49 and 52-52 in overtime.
The outcome was not determined until the final 1.1 seconds of overtime. Wayzata had an inbounds play under Armstrong’s basket, and Trojan coach Schnettler used one of the timeouts he had banked early in the game.
Senior Josh Gullickson was ready to inbound the ball, and there was only one option on his radar – an alley-oop pass to Heide, who would come off Drew Berkland’s screen.
Using his 40-inch standing vertical, Heide’s timing was perfect. No Falcon defender had a chance to stop him. The ball went in the basket, just the way Schnettler drew it up.
In addition to scoring the game-winner, Heide led all scorers with 21 points. Beeninga was in double figures with 12 points, while sophomores Carter Bjerke and Ryan Harvey scored eight each.
The Falcons had three scorers in double figures – senior guard Adam Biewen with 16 and Breitbach and senior forward Hezekiah Iyawe with 14 each.
“Fans saw a hell of a game tonight,” Bryant said. “Losing like this at that point in the season is hard. I am very proud of our guys. We have tough kids who play hard and play together, and I thought we overachieved this year.”
Armstrong graduates a number of key players from the season. Breitbach (379 points), Iyawe (372 points) and Biewen (336 points) were solid all season and led the offense.
Senior forward Benhur Solomon (156 points) made his presence known this season, as well. Senior forward Danny Bies also played minutes this season.
Those five will be missed, but there are a large number of returners expected next season – including sophomore guard D’Sean Larkin (186 points), junior guard Dylan Inniger (149 points) and sophomore guard Peyton Newbern (125 points).
