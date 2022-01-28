Armstrong boys basketball dropped its sixth-game in a row Jan. 22 against Pewaukee in the Minneapolis North High School’s Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Border Battle, but the Falcons (5-8 overall, 2-5 Northwest Suburban Conference) had their chances to win a few during this tough stretch.
This past week, Armstrong fell 72-70 at ninth-ranked Osseo after falling behind by 11 at halftime. The Falcons had a much better second half, but the first half results ultimately led to the loss.
Against Rogers Jan. 21, Armstrong built a double-digit lead in the first half but ended up tied at halftime before falling 80-64.
The Falcons finished the week with a 78-52 loss to Pewaukee, falling behind by 24 at halftime. Pewaukee is of course ranked second in Division 2 in Wisconsin, but the story was the same in all three losses – one half was better than the other half.
Even in wins over Champlin Park and Coon Rapids back in December, the Falcons needed second-half comebacks to get the victories.
Coach Robert Ware said that playing a full game and focusing on the little things were some of the keys he had when he took over the program this past spring.
And while some of these games have had a tale of two halves, it also shows that Armstrong is close – playing some of the top teams in the state like Class 4A top-ranked Park Center, Osseo and Class 3A top-ranked Totino-Grace and having moments of success in all of those games.
“For us, it is teaching these guys to stick with the fundamentals, continuing to enjoy the process of coming in everyday and working hard,” he said. “We realize that we have enough talent this year to make a run in the sections and be in that section final game. It’s going to take some work, but we are definitely battle-tested.”
Despite the losing streak, Ware said that the team is still “locked in and excited.” A reason for that is when looking at the schedule and this season’s results, the Falcons can still earn anywhere from a second to a fifth seed in the 6AAAA section – which includes sixth-ranked Hopkins, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Cooper, St. Louis Park and third-ranked Wayzata.
For us, it is going to come down to how we play,” Ware said. “Being that we have played the toughest teams in the state and have been in those games and have had success, they know the challenge there and we just have to continue to grow as a team. They just have to get used to each other, and we still have to continue trusting.”
Some keys for the growth are having a better free-throw percentage, sustaining team defense and rebounding better, especially on the offensive glass, Ware said.
And of course, communication, which was an area that hurt against Rogers in the second half.
“We weren’t talking to each other on the court, and that’s been something we have been trying to harp on in practice and really trying to increase that communication,” Ware said. “And that came back to bite us with Rogers with all the cross screens and flex action that they run, they shot the heck out of the ball. We just didn’t communicate well enough.”
But it was always going to be a process this season with a new coach, a new system and new roles for the returners.
Senior forward/guard Peyton Newbern is learning to be a leader and a playmaker with scoring and passing, and he has progressed well, scoring anywhere from 17 points in a game to getting seven assists.
Junior forward Owen Skram is another returner who has a larger role that is counted on offensively, and sophomore forward/guard Seth Newbern is also factoring into the offense more after being more of a defensive stopper last season.
Senior guard Jamez Garner is asked to help on defense and with setting up the offense, as well.
And then you have senior forward/post Payton Mogire, who only played junior varsity for Maple Grove a year ago and is now playing key minutes for the Falcons on varsity.
“Mogire’s definitely a threat that teams have to respect every night,” Ware said. “He is just continuing to get better, so I look to him to continue to just be more dominant as the season moves on.”
Some younger players on the team like sophomore guard Greyson Rennie, sophomore forward Langdon College and freshman point guard Desmond Ware are also showing growth this season.
Overall, Ware is excited to see Armstrong “put it all together.”
Osseo 72, Armstrong 70
The Falcons were 17-for-28 from the free-throw line in a 72-70 loss at ninth-ranked Osseo Jan. 18.
But even after being down by 11 points at halftime, they kept fighting and had a shot to win at the end.
Peyton Newbern finished with 17 points and nine assists, and Seth Newbern added 10 points, four steals and seven rebounds. Mogire had 12 points and six rebounds, and Skram hit a couple of 3-pointers to finish with 10 points.
Rennie added a couple of tough 3-pointers to finish with seven points, and Garner added seven points and five assists.
Rogers 80, Armstrong 64
Armstrong led Rogers by 12 points in the first half, but the defense had a tough time containing the hot 3-point shooting by Rogers in an 80-64 loss.
The Royals erased the Falcons’ lead with four 3-pointers and two traditional 3-point plays to take a 35-32 lead.
Payton Newbern had a free throw and a basket inside on a pass by Garner to close the half and go into the locker room tied 35-35.
But the 3-point barrage continued for Rogers with a few to open the second half, and Armstrong couldn’t get the same offensive production as the Royals kept scoring, led by Peyton Belka’s 27 points.
Payton Newbern finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Seth Newbern had 13 points and five rebounds.
Mogire had eight points and four rebounds, and Skram also finished with eight points.
Pewaukee 78, Armstrong 52
The Falcons fell behind by 24 points at halftime and couldn’t work their way back in a 78-52 loss to Pewaukee on Jan. 22.
Peyton Newbern had 15 points, and Rennie had seven points. Seth Newbern and Skram each had five points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.