Armstrong boys basketball will not be short on experience this season with three starters and 10 total letterwinners back in 2019-20.
Three seniors lead the way – 6-foot-3 guard Jake Breitbach, 6-foot-5 forward Adam Biewen and 6-foot-5 center Hezekiah Iyawe. Breitbach averaged 12 points per game last season. Biewen was next with 11 points per game, and Iyawe had nine points per game.
All three helped the Falcons finish 18-10 overall in 2018-19 in a season that ended in the 6AAAA section semifinals against Wayzata.
Senior 6-foot-3 center Benhur Solomon, senior 6-5 center Danny Bies, junior 6-foot-4 forward Dylan Inniger, junior 6-foot forward Josh Ruedenberg, junior 6-foot forward Cade Kuempel, sophomore 6-foot-5 center Kayden College and sophomore 6-foot-1 guard Peyton Newbern also return from last season’s roster, though most played limited minutes.
Inniger had 18 points, and College had six points. Ruedenberg, Solomon, Bies and Newbern also had points last season.
Coach Jon Bryant wrote in a preview questionnaire that Armstrong’s squad is unselfish and willing to share on offense and won’t give up easy baskets on defense.
“There are multiple players who have the ability to score this year,” Bryant wrote. “We will play great team defense.”
Junior 6-foot guard D’Sean Larkins is one of several newcomers and is expected to contribute in 2019-20.
Juniors 6-foot guard Sam Stanslaski, 6-foot-4 center Mac Olson, guard J’son Saeed’El, 5-foot-10 guard Jackson Doss and 5-foot-9 forward Jake Engwall, sophomore 6-foot guard Hans Madave and eighth-grade 5-foot-9 forward Seth Newbern also join the Falcons.
NCAA Division III Northland (Wis.) College’s Devyn Frye (236 points), Cole Priem (332 points) and Tyler Peterson (83 points) are few key players gone from last season.
So far on offense this season, Breitbach leads Armstrong with 61 points, and Biewen (49 points) and Iyawe (45 points) are right behind him. Larkins already has 35 points, and Solomon (29 points) and Inniger (23 points) also have averaged about six points a game early on.
