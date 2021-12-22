Armstrong boys basketball has a new head coach for 2021-22 in Robert Ware, who was hired back in the spring after Jon Bryant stepped down.
Ware was a head coach at Totino-Grace and Maranatha Christian Academy before taking a hiatus to take the assistant principal role at Armstrong. He is still the assistant principal but will also now be leading the boys basketball program this winter.
The top two scorers did graduate in D’Sean Larkins (18.4 points per game) and Dylan Inniger (16.8 ppg), but there is a lot of talent returning to the court.
Senior 6-5 forward Peyton Newbern, senior 5-10 guard Jamez Garner, senior 6-1 forward/guard Owen Skram, junior 6-5 forward Owen Skram, senior 6-1 forward/guard Devin Jones, senior 6-4 forward Onesimus Sherman, junior 6-4 forward Drew Kuempel and sophomore 5-10 guard Seth Newbern return from last season’s roster.
Peyton Newbern is ranked 55th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 15 senior small forward. He averaged 8.2 points per game when he scored.
Skram averaged 6.9 points per game last season. He is ranked 77th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 6 junior power forward.
Seth Newbern is ranked 28th in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 7 sophomore shooting guard, averaging 4.4 points per game, and Garner is ranked 125th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 30 point guard, averaging 7.4 points per game.
Jones also had some playing last season, while most of the other players will be looking to grow in 2021-22.
There are some newcomers to help replace some of the lost production, as well.
Senior 6-10 center Payton Mogire, junior 6-0 forward/guard William Frie, junior 6-3 forward Cade Berg, junior 5-9 guard Malveniah Garpue, junior 6-0 forward Caden Shaughnessy, sophomore 6-5 forward Langdon College, sophomore 6-6 forward Fitz Freeman, sophomore 5-10 guard Mycheal Dillard-Smith, sophomore 6-0 guard Greyson Rennie, freshman 6-2 forward/guard Charles Scott and freshman 5-9 guard Desmond Ware are now on varsity.
Mogire transferred over from Maple Grove is ranked 65th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 12 senior center. He averaged 3.7 points per game for the Crimson last season.
Freeman is ranked 57th in the Class of 2024 as the No. 9 power forward.
Conference preview
Armstrong plays in the Northwest Suburban Conference and was 8-4 last season to finish fourth.
Champlin Park went undefeated in the conference at 14-0, and Totino-Grace was the runner-up at 11-2.
Spring Lake Park (8-5) and Osseo (8-6) were also above .500.
The Rebels of course graduated its top players in Francis Nwaokorie (19.8 points per game), Josh Strong (19.7 ppg), Dylan Gichaba (11.1 ppg) and Adrian Mogaka (7.1 ppg).
Senior 6-4 guard Ayo Taki, junior 6-2 guard Micaiah Strong and sophomore 6-2 guard Amory Peterson all are expected to help lead the team this season.
Totino-Grace, which lost to Minnehaha Academy in the 4AAA section final last season, brings back many of its top players from last season, though. Senior 6-6 forward Demarion Watson, junior 6-3 guard Taison Chatman, junior 6-5 forward Tommy Humphries and junior 6-9 center Patrick Bath are all back.
Watson is ranked third in the Class of 2022 as the No. 1 senior small forward and is also ranked 150th nationally. He averaged 12.6 points per game last season.
Chatman is ranked first in the Class of 2023 as the top junior point guard and is ranked 19th nationally. He also averaged 12.6 points per game.
Humphries is ranked seventh in the Class of 2023 as the No. 3 junior small forward and is also ranked 249th nationally. Humphries averaged 9.8 points per game.
Bath is ranked sixth in the Class of 2023 as the top junior center, and he is also ranked 203rd nationally. Bath averaged 7.4 points per game.
Park Center is ranked second in the state and pushed the Rebels to overtime in the 2021 5AAAA section final.
Senior 6-foot-4 guard Braeden Carrington, senior 6-2 guard Leo Torbor, senior 6-5 forward Ayouba Berthe and junior 6-5 forward JJ Ware are all back, and senior 6-5 forward Cody Pennebaker transferred from St. Francis.
Carrington averaged 18.1 points per game and is ranked fifth in the Class of 2022 as the No. 1 senior shooting guard. Carrington is also ranked 141st nationally and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Minnesota.
Torbor averaged 7.0 points per game and is ranked 13th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 3 senior point guard. Torbor signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the NCAA Division I San Jose State.
Pennebaker averaged 23 points per game for St. Francis last season and is ranked 30th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 8 small forward.
Berthe averaged 8.0 points per game and is ranked 43rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 10 small forward, and Ware averaged 6.2 points per game and is ranked 15th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 4 small forward.
Maple Grove is ranked ninth in the state and also was a Class 4A state semifinalist last season.
Senior 6-1 guard Jon Haakenson and junior 6-10 center Lincoln Palbicki are the top two returners.
Haakenson is ranked 39th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 7 senior shooting guard, averaging 13.2 points per game. Palbicki is ranked 16th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 7 junior center, averaging 6.9 points per game.
Several of the top players from last season graduated, however, including Morgan Moore (12 ppg), Caden Boettcher (11.6 ppg) and Terrence Anthony-Larmouth (9.3 ppg).
Andover was a 7AAAA section semifinalist and brings back junior 6-0 guard Sam Musungu and junior 5-10 guard Ben Kopetzki.
Musungu is ranked 24th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 6 junior point guard, averaging 16.1 points per game, and Kopetzki is ranked 52nd in the Class of 2023 as the No. 14 junior point guard, averaging 14.6 points per game.
Osseo was a 5AAAA section semifinalist and gets back senior 6-1 guard Benard Omooria, senior 6-1 guard Tyirece Waits and senior 6-9 center Blessed Barhayiga.
Omooria is ranked 37th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 9 senior point guard, averaging 10.3 points per game. Waits is ranked 71st in the Class of 2022 as the No. 17 senior point guard, averaging 8.4 points per game.
Barhayiga is ranked 79th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 14 senior center, averaging 7.4 points per game.
Spring Lake Park fell to Osseo in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals last season. The Panthers return senior 6-6 guard Logan Kinsey and 6-2 guard Payton Thomsen.
Kinsey is ranked 23rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 3 senior power forward, averaging 9.4 points per game, and Thomsen is ranked 133rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 34 senior point guard, averaging 8.1 points per game.
Sophomore 6-2 guard Myles Thomsen is a newcomer that is ranked 71st in the Class of 2024 as the No. 17 shooting guard.
Section preview
The Falcons play in the 6AAAA section with top-ranked Wayzata (19-2 overall) and seventh-ranked Hopkins. Armstrong lost in the section semifinals to rival Cooper last season.
The defending Class 4A state champion Trojans bring back senior 6-9 forward Carter Bjerke, senior 5-11 guard Drew Berkland, senior 6-4 guard Ryan Harvey, junior 6-0 guard Myles Barnette and junior 5-11 guard Hayden Tibbits.
Bjerke (14 ppg) is ranked 14th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 1 senior power forward, and Berkland (9.1 ppg) is ranked 113th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 28 senior point guard. Harvey (6.0 ppg) is ranked 120th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 25 senior shooting guard.
Barnette is ranked 127th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 38 junior point guard, and Tibbits is ranked 33rd in the Class of 2023 as the No. 9 junior point guard.
Hopkins graduated several players from last season, but the Royals also gained a top player via transfer.
Senior 6-8 center Elvis Nnaji is one of the top players back from last season, and junior guard Maxsamus Wilson also returns.
Nnaji is ranked eighth in the Class of 2022 as the No. 3 senior center and is also ranked 215th nationally. He averaged 10.8 points per game.
Wilson averaged 8.1 points per game and is ranked 14th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 4 junior point guard.
Junior guard CJ O’Hara (13.4 ppg) transferred from Totino-Grace. O’Hara is ranked fifth in the Class of 2023 as the No. 2 shooting guard and is ranked 171st nationally. He averaged 9.8 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.