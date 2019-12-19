It was not a normal basketball night for Armstrong senior guard Jake Breitbach.
The game against Champlin Park also included a celebration night for the Falcons’ football team and Breitbach – an All-District most valuable player as a quarterback – was in the middle of it at halftime.
Fittingly, with the game tied and just 2.4 seconds remaining, Breitbach got the ball for the final shot. He threw up a high-arcing 3-pointer after an inbounds pass by junior guard D’Sean Larkins, and it went into the basket for a 56-53 win at the buzzer.
Breitbach ran diagonally across the court and was mobbed by teammates, from both the basketball and football teams.
“It was really cool to celebrate,” Breitbach said. “They all came toward me, and I recognized everybody from the football team.”
Breitbach finished with 11 points, but there were none more important that his final two baskets. He drilled a jumper to make it 53-49 with under two minutes to go, and then he knocked down the game-winner.
He said that coach Jon Bryant drew up a play to beat the zone on the inbounds pass, and Breitbach was open in the corner by his bench.
“It felt pretty good out of my hands, so I had a pretty good feeling it was going in,” Breitbach said.
And he didn’t have his usual halftime routine. The football team was honored as family, friends and fans surrounded the court. Football coach Jack Negan said a few words, and then the team high-fived everyone.
That left only a few minutes for Breitbach to get back to his locker room and prepare for the second half.
“It was a lot of stuff going on at once, but I just tried to keep my composure and just have fun,” Breitbach said.
The game itself was a grind with several players in foul trouble on both sides, and offensive rhythm tough to come by. Breitbach made some key plays, but several other Falcons had key moments, as well.
Senior forward Benhur Solomon knocked down a 3-pointer to give Armstrong a 51-49 lead with just over three minutes to go, and senior guard Adam Biewen helped Breitbach on a steal with 10 seconds to go that set up the final shot.
Biewen finished with a team-high 15 points. He had 10 points in the first half, but he also hit a key 3-pointer on a kick out by Breitbach that cut a late Champlin Park lead to 49-47.
The Falcons led 29-24 at halftime, but the Rebels opened the second half on a 7-0 run to retake the lead.
That’s when senior forward Hezekiah Iyawe drove hard to the rim and earned a 3-point play to give Armstrong the lead again. Iyawe ended up with 10 points.
“Everyone stepped up at one point in the game,” Breitbach said. “A really good job by Benhur hitting that 3-pointer, and it really was a game of momentum swings, and we had the last one.”
While a win against a tough Northwest Suburban Conference team is always good, there were some unforced errors and several fouls in a game that felt more like a playoff game than a game in December.
Two turnovers at the end of the game nearly led to a loss. Champlin Park senior guard Jared Walter had a steal and a layup to tie the game at 53-53, and another turnover gave the ball back to the Rebels with 10.3 seconds to go.
Whether it was an errant pass, a travel or a foul that extended a possession, coach Jon Bryant said there is a lot to improve on so early in the season.
“That’s something we’ll make sure we do – watch the film, watch how we turn the ball over and why we are turning the ball over and hopefully get that corrected next week ,” Bryant said. “Our schedule gets pretty tough after the first of the year with our conference. It is going to be a heck of a conference this year, so we got to better.”
This game ended up being won by the defense though. Besides the final steal, junior guard Dylan Inniger had two steals and Larkin had one. Iyawe also added a block, and the Falcons forced a lot of tough shots by keeping Champlin Park away from the basket.
At the end, pressure on an inbounds pass led to a 50-50 ball at halfcourt that Biewen and Breitbach were able to win.
“It was a real choppy game, a little bit like a football game out there,” Bryant said. “We were great defensively. I thought we did a really good job limiting their paint touches and rebounding.”
Falcons win twice in first three games
The Falcons (3-1 overall) opened the season with a 79-56 loss at sixth-ranked Hopkins on Dec. 3 and followed it up with a 73-68 win at Apple Valley on Dec. 6 and a 70-58 win over Minnetonka on Dec. 10.
Iyawe had 15 points, and Breitbach added 12 points in the loss to Hopkins. Solomon (11 points) and Biewen (10 points) also reached double digits.
Iyawe had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win at Apple Valley, and Breitbach had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Larkins chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds, and Inniger collected 10 points. Biewen had seven rebounds and four points.
Biewen led Armstrong with 20 points in the win over Minnetonka, and Breitbach (18 points) and Larkins (12 points) also reached double-digits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.