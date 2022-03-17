It had been a while since Armstrong boys basketball could celebrate a win over Cooper – about six years to be exact with the last one coming back on Dec. 1, 2015.
But on March 8, that drought came to an end in a big way with the fifth-seeded Falcons (13-15 overall) topping the fourth-seeded Hawks 70-60 in a 6AAAA section quarterfinal at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Last season, Cooper eliminated Armstrong in the section semifinals, a game where the Hawks led by 22 at halftime and ended up winning by 27. Head coach Robert Ware was an assistant coach on that team.
This year, the tables were turned with the Falcons going up by double digits twice in the first half and leading the entire game.
“It was one of those games where it just came down to heart,” Ware said, “Obviously, we wanted it more.”
The keys? Having senior 6-foot-10 forward Payton Mogire and senior 6-4 captain guard/forward Peyton Newbern use their size inside. Making quick, efficient passes and playing tough on defense didn’t hurt either.
As a team, the Falcons finished with 23 assists, and they also had eight steals and six blocks.
Mogire was the star on both offense and defense with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a steal.
Peyton Newbern constantly went to the basket and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two steals. He also kicked out for some big shots too, finishing with six assists.
Senior 5-10 captain point guard Jamez Garner had 10 assists, six rebounds and a couple of steals. Senior 6-1 guard/forward Devin Jones added eight points, four rebounds and a block.
“I am proud of the guys,” Ware said. “Honestly, this is the game we have been waiting for to put it all together. We’re battle-tested. We are in one of the hardest conferences in the state, and we had some close games.
“I thought that guys were ready and I am just proud of the guys for stepping up – especially the upperclassmen.”
Mogire had 12 points in each half, and he started the second half in a big way by getting inside and scoring in the paint twice – one on a pass by Peyton Newbern and another on a pass from sophomore 6-3 guard/forward Seth Newbern.
But Cooper clawed back and cut the lead to just 42-41 with under 12 minutes to go.
But then Mogire received a pass from Jones and dunked it to cause the student section and the bench to go wild.
Jones later hit a 3-pointer, and Mogire scored twice more inside, one on a quick pass by Gerner to push the lead to 51-41.
After a little scoring drought for both teams, Peyton Newbern drove to the basket and finished, and Seth Newbern was able to get a basket to make it 56-41.
Mogire had a big block later, and after a 3-point play cut the Falcons’ lead to eight, Newbern once again was able to get inside on a pass by Garner to push the score back to double-digits, 58-48.
“That was the goal,” Ware said. “When we looked on film, they wanted to speed us up, but for sure with ‘Big P’ (Mogire) and then with Peyton Newbern, our size was there. They are very athletic … and the guys just followed the plan.”
Junior 6-4 captain forward Owen Skram, who had nine points, helped clinch the win by getting open outside. Garner found him for one of two back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed the lead to 66-54.
Mogire of course dunked home the final basket of the game.
In the first half, Peyton Newbern started the show with a layup and a dunk that already had the loud student section into the game.
The gym was packed with fans on both sides with it being a rivalry game, and it almost had the feel of a section final as fans cheered and chanted after every basket, block, rebound, turnover and foul.
Sophomore 6-0 guard Greyson Rennie had an offensive putback that started the first big run for Armstrong.
Peyton Newbern and Jones both had driving layups, and Mogire took a pass from Garner and turned it into a dunk to push the early lead to 14-7.
He added another dunk, and then Seth Newbern, who had nine points, scored on a pass by Peyton Newbern.
Cooper didn’t go away, cutting the deficit to 18-14, but Mogire was able to get free inside again and also added a couple of free throws to make it 24-14.
Mogire and Peyton Newbern exchanged baskets again, and Skram drilled a 3-pointer on a kick out by Garner to push the lead to 31-22.
Mogire added two blocks before halftime, and the Falcons led 33-26.
Wayzata 67, Armstrong 25
The season came to a close with a tough matchup March 11 at top-seeded and third-ranked Wayzata in the 6AAAA semifinal.
The Falcons couldn’t get much going on offense in a 67-25 loss.
Rennie actually led Armstrong with seven points, and Peyton Newbern, Seth Newbern and Jones all had four points each. Senior 6-4 forward Onesimus Sherman, Garner and Skram all had two points.
Despite the tough exit, the Falcons had a season of growth under a new head coach in Ware and just five seniors.
Peyton Newbern, Garner, Mogire and Jones all played a lot of minutes and were key to the win over Cooper in the section quarterfinals. Sherman was the fifth senior.
They will surely be missed. Peyton Newbern averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, and Garner had four assists, 1.4 steals, 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Mogire finished with 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds a game, and Jones added 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
They were also mostly players with several years experience and were leaders for the younger players.
But the Falcons still have several players expected back next season, led by junior 6-4 captain forward Drew Kuempel, sophomore 6-5 forward Langdon College, freshman 5-9 guard Desmond Ware, Seth Newbern, Skram and Rennie.
Seth Newbern was second on the team in scoring a third in rebounds, and Skram was third in scoring and fifth in rebounds. Rennie was fifth in scoring, and Kuempel was seventh in scoring.
College and Desmond Ware gained a lot of experience on the floor and helped contribute in almost every game, as well.
