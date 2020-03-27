Armstrong seniors Jake Breitbach, Adam Biewen, Hezekiah Iyawe and Benhur Solomon were all key players for the Falcons success this past season, and all four were honored in the Northwest Suburban West Conference.
Breitbach, Biewen and Iyawe were named to the all-conference first-team, and Solomon joined them as an honorable mention.
Together, they helped Armstrong (19-8 overall) make it onto the top-10 state rankings for much of the season and earn wins over top-area programs like Park Center, Totino-Grace and Maple Grove during the regular season.
“Seniors give you stability, and they certainly gave us that,” coach Jon Bryant said. “They were pretty consistent in terms of their production – not just regarding scoring but in terms of defensive play, rebounding, the things that we needed to do to win.”
Danny Bies was the fifth senior on the team, and though he wasn’t recognized on the all-conference list, he played a different role for the Falcons, Bryant said.
“The five seniors were tremendous for us this year, and obviously, you can see it in our record and how we put together a full season,” Bryant said. “Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted, but I’m not sure there is a program in the state of Minnesota whose season ended the way they wanted to.”
The example that the seniors left is something that can help the future classes, as well. Bryant noted the last two senior classes’ work ethic, unselfishness and team basketball approach. He said they just wanted to win.
“None of them cared who scored or who got the credit,” Bryant said. “They just wanted to win games. I think that’s something that can carry forward into the future, building that base of a win-first mentality, a team-first mentality and doing things the right way.”
Breitbach finished the season with 379 points. He averaged 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
“Breitbach was kind of our team leader, and he was definitely our most vocal player,” Bryant said. “He was the leading scorer, kind of our playmaker – a great overall player.”
Biewen finished with 336 points. He averaged 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal per game. He was also asked to guard an opponent’s top offensive player most of the time.
“Biewen was probably our most flexible in terms of guarding different positions and scoring in different ways,” Bryant said. “He was able to utilize his size when he had an advantage against smaller players and his guard skills against bigger players.”
Iyawe collected 372 total points. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal per game. He also shot 62 % from the floor, including 39 % from 3-point range.
Bryant said that he was consistent in terms of player but also became more a versatile post player this season.
“(Iyawe) has always kind of been a post player, but this year he got a lot better at playing out on the floor,” Bryant said. “He was a much better playmaker for us – going by his defender to get to the basket, creating opportunities for himself and others. He didn’t have to live in the post because he improved so much overall with his skills.”
Biewen, Breitbach and Iyawe also earned Academic All-State nods this season.
Solomon added 156 total points this season, but he also was one of the leaders in terms of minutes on the floor. Bryant said he was probably the most improved player after playing mostly JV as a junior.
“Solomon did a lot of the little things for us,” Bryant said. “He played great defense, was one of our better positional defensive players, would block out and rebound really well and then occasionally would have big offensive games where he would step up and score and make baskets when we needed them. Especially down the stretch toward the end of the year, he started shooting the ball really well.”
