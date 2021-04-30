Armstrong baseball is off to a good start for the 2021 season, especially since most of the team had limited to no varsity experience following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Falcons (4-3) have not only had some big offensive surges early on but they also have pitched well, allowing a run or less in three games.
Thursday’s 7-0 win over Coon Rapids was no different, with three pitchers combining for a three-hit shutout.
Mac Olson started and earned the win, striking out 10 in five innings while allowing two hits and two walks. Kaleb Pearson allowed a hit in a scoreless inning, and Dayton Franke finished off the Cardinals with a scoreless seventh, striking out one.
The offense did all of its damage in the bottom of the fourth with a 7-run outburst.
Grant Proctor walked, and Spencer Sobiech singled to runners on the corners. Sobiech stole second, and an error on the throw brought Proctor home and put Sobiech on third.
Chris Brey (2-for-2) then singled home Sobiech to make it 2-0 Falcons.
Olson followed with a double to put runners on second and third, and Noah Weisjahn (2-for-4) singled to left to bring home Brey and courtesy runner Campbell.
Weisjahn went to second on a wild pitch, and Franke (2-for-3, double) singled to put runners on the corners. A double steal later brought Weisjahn home, and Franke advanced to third on an error.
Isaac Pilon walked, and he later advanced to second on a balk. Franke scored on the balk to make it 6-0.
Christian Mundt followed with a double to right to bring home Pilon to make it 7-0.
Coon Rapids’ best chance to score came in the top of the fourth before the offensive rally. A walk and a single with two on with one out was followed by a hard hit ball to the third baseman Erik Berg.
Berg was able to get the lead runner out on the play, and Olson struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
Jack Vlasaty took the loss for Coon Rapids. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits and four walks in three innings, striking out one. Zach White allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in three innings, striking out two.
Blaine 5, Armstrong 3
Armstrong led late, but a 3-run sixth inning by Blaine led to a 5-3 loss on April 20 at Paul Parkway.
Pilon was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Dylan Inniger had a double and two RBIs.
Joey Powers and Ethan Pettis both had two RBIs for Blaine.
Powers also earned the win. He struck out eight in seven innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Nick Hubbard took the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in two innings, striking out two. Mundt started and allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks in four innings, striking out five.
St. Louis Park 4, Armstrong 2
The Falcons traveled to Dakota Park on April 23 to take on St. Louis Park and fell 4-2.
Weisjahn had a double and an RBI, and Proctor finished with two runs scored. Bryce Campbell added an RBI.
St. Louis Park scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. Ben Forley had an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch, and Henry Odens had an RBI groundout.
Hubbard took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings. He had four strikeouts. Inninger pitched 1 2/3 and allowed a hit and a walk, striking out two.
Odens earned the win for St. Louis Park. He allowed a run on four hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, striking out one.
